White paper: How five organisations saved time, money on cloud data migration

Commvault helps customers in pharma, healthcare and manufacturing make a fast, flexible move to the cloud.
Issued by Commvault
Johannesburg, 19 Jan 2023
The cloud data migration challenge: move fast, spend less and keep your options open.

The cloud is more than just a place to put data and workloads. It can also be a decision accelerator, flexibility enabler, cost reducer and business transformer. 

Want to take advantage of big data analytics, AI, machine learning, IOT and edge computing? What about creating an anywhere, anytime workforce?

Cloud data migration is your organisation’s path to the future. And the faster, the better.

With Commvault, cloud data migration is fast, secure and simple. Automated tools let you move applications, databases, VMs and large data sets to, from and between clouds.

When you need to recover data, Commvault helps you meet demanding RTOs and RPOs at petabyte scale, all with a single, efficient toolset that works across your environment – Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform and other public and private clouds, as well as on-premises.

In this white paper, you’ll learn how Commvault has helped organisations across diverse industries save time and money on cloud data migration. Discover the flexibility to manage the technologies used today – and whatever tomorrow brings.

Please download below to learn more.

