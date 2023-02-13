SovTech Africa unveils 2023 list of top 100 fintech platforms in Africa with launch of SovTech Heartbeat

SovTech Africa Launches SovTech Heartbeat, an annual report ranking some of Africa’s leading platforms in the fintech space.

SovTech, Africa’s leader in custom software development, today announced the launch of its annual report, SovTech Heartbeat. This comprehensive guide provides in-depth analysis and insight into what it believes are the top 100 fintech platforms operating in Africa.

SovTech Heartbeat offers a unique and valuable perspective on the current state of the African fintech industry, showcasing the platforms that are leading the way in innovation, growth and impact. The report covers a range of important metrics, including functionality, reliability, security and overall impact of the platform on the financial landscape in Africa. It provides readers with a comprehensive overview of the most exciting and innovative fintech platforms on the continent.

"SovTech is dedicated to promoting and accelerating the growth of the African technology industry and we believe that fintech has the potential to play a major role in shaping the future of the continent," said Luke Hunt, Managing Director of SovTech Africa. "SovTech Heartbeat is a celebration of the incredible work being done by the top fintech platforms in Africa and we are proud to provide a platform for them to showcase their tech innovation.

The full report can be accessed at https://www.sovtech.co.za/top-100-fintech-platforms-in-africa. For more information on SovTech and its services, visit its website at https://www.sovtech.co.za.

Contact: Luke Hunt, SovTech, e-mail: hello@sovtech.co.za, phone: (+27) 010 865 0161