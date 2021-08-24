LG Electronics SA ‘here to stay’ despite looted factory

LG Electronics SA has reiterated its commitment to the South African market and its customer base.

This, after the company’s Durban-based factory was looted on 12 July.

Last month, SA descended into chaos, with what started as protests demanding the release of incarcerated former president Jacob Zuma, later turning into violent demonstrations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The unrest resulted in over 40 000 South African businesses being looted, burnt or vandalised, with hundreds of shopping centres and warehouses ransacked in the two provinces.

South Korean electronics giant LG was among the local ICT firms that were impacted by the violence.

In a statement, LG Electronics SA confirms it’s “here to stay”, saying it will work together with all relevant stakeholders to service the South African market.

Deuk Soo Ahn, president of LG Electronics SA, comments: “Our South African headquarters, which is based in Johannesburg, continues to focus on our plan to offer LG products to South Africans. Our executive team is in the process of reassessing a way forward that will benefit all stakeholders and especially South African consumers.

“We want to make sure that we move forward positively for everyone affected. Right now, our sales and marketing and support teams are working very hard to make sure that South African consumers have access to the LG products they want ahead of the festive season. LG is committed to serving the South African market and its people for the long-term.”

In January 2020, LG opened new offices in Midrand, Johannesburg. The premises house a brand shop, local call centre and service centre academy, as well as general LG appliance repairs.

At the same time, the company relocated its factory from Germiston to Durban.

LG predominantly undertakes assembly of its home entertainment and screen offerings at this facility, for distribution around SA and into the broader Southern African Development Community region.

The move to the coast would improve accessibility and efficiency in terms of LG’s supply chains, and position the company well for the export market, Ahn said at the time.