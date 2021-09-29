InfoVerge Solutions wins 2021 Microsoft South Africa award for New or Emerging Services Partner of the Year

Itumeleng Chuene, Executive, Business Development, InfoVerge Solutions.

After achieving Microsoft Gold and Silver membership status earlier this year, InfoVerge is now a Microsoft Partner Award winner of the New or Emerging Services Partner of the Year 2021 in the strategic category award.



The category award recognises new South African SMME partners that moved to Microsoft in FY20 and develop modern customer-focused services that leverage the Microsoft Cloud Platforms. The virtual award ceremony took place on Tuesday, 28 of September, with Aki Anastasiou as the programme director.

Having accelerated and embraced its technology capabilities through training and modern workplace and Azure, InfoVerge has gained significant experience through successful projects. Its dedication and focus have demonstrated “best-in-class” ability and a deep commitment to meet customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world.

The award boost InfoVerge’s readiness to contribute to the Microsoft partner ecosystem.

“With the impact of COVID-19, InfoVerge has been working tirelessly under uncertain conditions to assist our customers who were faced with unprecedented moments of a challenge to help them with the digital transition to the modern workplace with a minimum business interruption. The partnership that we have with Microsoft has been amazing and highly commendable,” commented Itumeleng Chuene, Executive, Business Development. He further thanked Microsoft for supporting emerging businesses and lauded its Emerging Partner Programme.

The accreditation and award greatly cement InfoVerge's position in the market as a preferred Cloud Enablement Partner of choice, reaching over 10 000 users across eight different customers and obtained multiple Gold and Silver accreditations. The organisation is continuously evolving its cloud offerings, overarched by security services for both on-premises and cloud environment, only obtaining strategic partnerships in the market that complements our ethos, to ensure our customers have access to the best solutions, skills, and guidance.