MTN appoints Christian Bombrun as CEO of digital platforms

MTN Group has appointed Christian Bombrun as CEO of digital platforms, effective 1 September.

Bombrun takes over from Minnie Harris, who has been acting in the role since April, the company says in a statement.

It says Harris, who has been double-hatting over the past four months, will now focus solely on her responsibilities as chief financial officer of digital platforms.

In his role, Bombrun will be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining the long-term growth and commercial strategy for digital in MTN.

“Christian is a seasoned professional in the areas of entertainment, digital and technologies, and brings 25 years of experience to MTN,” says Jens Schulte-Bockum, group chief operating officer.

Bombrun joins MTN from the Emmanuel Macron presidential campaign in France, where he was head of communication and digital.

Prior to this mission, MTN says, he spent eight years at Orange in France and corporate, where his roles included director of products and services for the French market and director of Orange Content at group level (2020-2021).

At Orange, his responsibilities included product design for the consumer market, as well as managing the pay-TV and subscription video-on-demand, music games, IOT and financial services, OCS the Orange pay TV company, and the Orange movie studio.

Bombrun’s other roles include deputy managing director of M6 Web (the online and digital division of M6 Group) and director of marketing and business development at the Canal+ Group.

He holds a Masters Degree in Management Science at IMT Business and a Masters Degree in Television, Telecoms and Internet from Dauphine University (Paris).