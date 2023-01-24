Zoom Fibre augments leadership team with new hires

To accelerate business growth, fixed network operator Zoom Fibre has made strategic appointments for key roles within the firm.

The company has appointed Mohsin Desai as GM, Rashaad Pandor as chief legal officer, Zeenat Saleh as chief HR officer, and Raza Khan as global information officer.

In a statement, Zoom Fibre says the executives’ combined experience will bolster the firm’s upward growth trajectory, both locally and internationally.

Zoom Fibre CEO Mohammed Manjra comments: “This is a purpose-driven business with a vision. We actively seek out highly-talented and driven people, and I believe these latest hires set us up for success as we continue our next phase of growth.”

New GM Desai was business and operations manager at Wits University for more than 12 years, as well as COO of a non-profit organisation.

Zoom Fibre believes he is well-placed to lead strategic initiatives, to enhance the efficiency of operations and development of policies and procedures that will take the company into the next phase of growth.

“It is amazing what Zoom Fibre has achieved in a short space of time as a start-up, and I was eager to be part of the continued success and wonderful culture that has been created within the organisation,” says Desai.

According to the statement, Pandor’s firm has represented Zoom Fibre from the beginning. “His appointment as our chief legal officer was the logical choice and he will continue to drive our legal preparedness.”

Pandor states: “It [Zoom Fibre] has always shown genuine care towards its employees, but has also been persistent in its objectives no matter the obstacles. It is led by visionaries, and it is living proof that age and grey hair is not a prerequisite for success, rather: simple vision and drive.”

Having spent a decade as human capital business partner for First National Bank (FNB), Saleh brings immense experience to the company, notes Zoom Fibre.

Saleh comments: “Zoom Fibre is a people-first focused business. This philosophy of supporting employees in all aspects of their personal and professional wellbeing is something I aspire towards and is aligned with my own internal value system.”

Khan joins Zoom Fibre from his previous role as chief risk officer for FNB’s acquiring business. His new role will encompass “managing today and building for the future”.

He reveals he chose to join Zoom Fibre because it is “young, vibrant and driven, and it gives its people the platform to grow, limited only by their own imagination”.