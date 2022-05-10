Tarsus On Demand appoints GM for demand generation

Inayeth Govender, GM for demand generation at Tarsus On Demand.

Inayeth Govender has been appointed general manager for demand generation at cloud and hybrid cloud enablement vendor Tarsus On Demand (TOD).

In a statement, the vendor says Govender joined the company in 2019. In his new position, it says, he aims to create a data-driven culture that encourages, supports and enables the TOD team and partners.

He joined Tarsus On Demand as a campaign manager. In 2020, he was promoted to head of market development, and now takes on a position leading a team that focuses on building reliable brand awareness and interest, and high-quality leads.

“It is gratifying to witness the growth of the people within TOD and Inayeth epitomises that journey,” says Anton Herbst, CEO of TOD.

“His appointment is a natural progression in our efforts to serve our customers the best way we can, with strong offerings and solutions, excellent customer service, and an energy and enthusiasm that is hopefully a strong differentiator.

“Inayeth plays an important role in that strategy, as do the rest of the team at TOD. His insights, focus and commitment to bringing value to our ecosystem, makes him the perfect person for this demanding role,” notes Herbst.

According to the vendor, Govender brings a decade of experience to the job, as well as a disruptive and innovative mindset that seeks to create new and better ways of doing things.

Committed to lifelong learning, he holds several qualifications, and 42 in the fields of data science, data analytics, management, sales and digital marketing, says the company.

Govender believes in having a growth mindset. “I enjoy learning and reading, and developing my knowledge about data, trends and how the market changes,” he says.

“Constantly learning and improving yourself helps keep you relevant and accelerates your thinking so you can gain a competitive-edge in business.”

Govender began his IT career in A+ and N+ IT support. In 2010, he became a sales consultant and took up the position of sales manager a year later at contact centre outsourcing company O’Keeffe and Swarts.

He then moved to the Telesure Group as sales manager for Hippo. In 2012, he was appointed campaign manager for brands such as Auto & General, First For Women and Budget Insurance. In 2013, he became business manager of campaign management.

“I am looking forward to sharing my learnings and experiences and guiding the team to achieve their true potential,” Govender comments.