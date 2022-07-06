ScienceLogic expands reach to SA amid demand for AIOps

Dave Link, founder and CEO of ScienceLogic.

ScienceLogic, a leader in AIOps and other hybrid cloud IT management solutions, announced today the expansion of its global footprint to South Africa. The move follows a sharp rise in market demand for comprehensive managed services as organisations adopt AIOps to deliver better digital experiences for employees, remote operations teams and customers undergoing large-scale digital transformation. ScienceLogic helps IT operations executives significantly improve their customer experience through faster mean time to repair (MTTR), utilising high levels of automation to drive down costs. ScienceLogic’s clients include Cisco (which reduced MTTR by 97%), Southwest Airlines (which replaced 28 tools with ScienceLogic) and NetDesign (which saved USD$1.5 million and reduced SLA breaching incidents by 60%). ScienceLogic’s presence in South Africa will be represented by value-added local distributor, Corr-Serve, which will enable the company to expand and further support its growing customer base in southern Africa.

“As digital transformation journeys take hold, businesses and the MSPs serving them are looking to improve ITOps through speed and agility. Today’s businesses, under pressure to prove business value for transformation initiatives, need to innovate quickly to provide enhanced, resilient digital experiences to customers,” says Dave Link, founder and CEO of ScienceLogic. “It’s here where critical toolsets that support the adoption of AIOps are seeing worldwide demand, and increasingly in southern Africa too. Our partnership with Corr-Serve and its extended MSP base is testimony to this drive.”

Clive Spanswick, VP of EMEA at ScienceLogic.

In the last year, South African research house, BMI-T, valued the South African AIOps market at R914 million, with R374 million of annual spend in the financial, business and other services sector.

Chairman of BMI-T, Ryan Smit, comments: “The global AIOps market is set to grow at around 26%, and if we assume that the market locally is set to grow at a higher rate of 29%, coming off a lower base, then we would expect the market to grow to R3.26 billion by 2025.”

The expansion and growth is underscored by ScienceLogic’s public sector revenues increasing by more than 71% from 2021, while revenues in the EMEA market jumped by more than a quarter on the year.

“EMEA, and more importantly southern Africa, is one of the fastest growing regions for ScienceLogic’s business. This growth indicates strong regional demand and has compelled us to cement our relationship with Corr-Serve,” notes Clive Spanswick, VP of EMEA at ScienceLogic. “Having local sales, marketing and on-the-ground technical support and experience is important for our expanding business model, along with a strong understanding of the market in the region. By leveraging an established network of MSPs, we can immediately support and cultivate growth.”

Corr-Serve, one of the South Africa’s niche distributors, partners for growth by representing the leading technologies for African MSPs – bringing opportunity, matching customer appetite and providing the best returns – for the channel, customers and the industry.

Product Director Mark van Vuuren adds: “ScienceLogic provides a strong addition to our AIOps and ITOM portfolio. It’s cutting edge and leading the way in the AIOps world, allowing our MSPs to offer the best value and choice within a competitive market.”

ScienceLogic’s AIOps market leadership was also recently highlighted by the Forrester Wave, which included ScienceLogic as one of only three firms highlighted as AIOps leaders. The company recently raised USD$105 million in growth financing.



