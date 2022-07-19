VOIP and telephony fraud – why Oracle Security Shield?

This is why you need Oracle Communications Security Shield

When it comes to VOIP and telephony fraud detection and prevention, current firewalls that protect our data networks are completely inadequate in SIP-based communication systems. Telephony fraud is picked up by analysing the caller and callee (A and B party) numbers, the number reputation (determined by many factors) as well as the call history and the call behaviours of these parties. This is not included in the functionality of data firewalls, which operate at lower levels of the communications stack.

Voice cyber attacks ranging from scamming, spoofing, vishing and ID fraud, as well as robo-calling, call flooding and telephony denial of service (TDOS) attacks resulting in ransomware demands, are more and more causing business disruptions from stolen data, time lost and resources wasted as well as revenue losses, poor customer satisfaction and legal costs. Also communication-based threats, such as theft of service, harassment calls and account takeover disruptions can seriously harm your brand and cause significant financial damage.

Oracle Enterprise Communications, with over 20 years of experience of delivering global enterprise network security, governance and compliance, is a trusted partner that provides the most powerful solution available in the market today using Oracle Communications Security Shield Cloud (OCSSC) to ensure the highest level of VOIP communications security.

By applying adaptive artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and dynamic verification of every call in or out of an organisation to identify fraudulent activity and malicious behaviour in real-time, OCSSC automatically generates enforcement actions such as blocking calls during set-up, redirecting calls to an investigator or call recording server, terminating live calls or rate limiting calls to specific calls per second limits.

Security Shield’s unique and advanced features include:

Agnostic and autonomous cloud-to-ground scenario using Oracle’s Autonomous Database technology in the Oracle Cloud with advanced, pre-built analytical and machine learning capabilities that identifies and learns about global threats automatically. This enables the detection of the widest range of fraudulent calls possible. Always-on, real-time threat identification and enforcement without any human intervention enabling instant actions to be taken to prevent fraud and block calls. This enables faster mitigation and results in reduced fraud damage. For enforcement, using existing Oracle SBCs or Oracle’s Session Router when third-party SBCs have been deployed. This allows the usage of existing infrastructure in the enterprise. Subscription service based on the number of call transactions per month – all support, enhancements and upgrades are taken care of by Oracle with no service disruption and no customer/integrator support staff required. This is an opex cost model and reduces skills required, thereby minimising life cycle costs.

As cyber criminals start to use AI technologies to launch more sophisticated attacks and interactive intrusions, organisations must counter the threat by also employing AI and ML to safeguard their networks and data better. Security Shield has the advantage of experience and volumes of telephony data, gathered from global enterprises and telephony providers, to build its AI capability in its cloud for the benefit of all its customers that deploy the solution.

Says Tim Pryce, Business Development Executive at Q-KON SA: “The solution offers a standard service as well as a premium service using AI to detect suspicious caller behaviour patterns and which is best used in a contact centre environment. While the solution operates autonomously, it is flexible enough to be customised to suit a particular enterprise environment in respect of how fraudulent calls are rated and handled.”

In conjunction with Oracle, Q-KON SA is proud to promote this unique product that provides the highest level of enterprise VOIP fraud protection available in the market today.

Please register for our upcoming webinar on 27 July 2022 at 11am (SA time) on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qyXxt2-ZR_WjmfXKL7YCyw