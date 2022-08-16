Eiffel Corp launches SA’s first AWS-certified learning management system

When COVID-19 forced the world into lockdown, learning institutions urgently needed to implement and scale-up online learning solutions to such a degree that many couldn’t cope. This became known as 'emergency remote teaching' and forced schools, colleges and universities to adopt learning management systems (LMS) that would allow their curriculums to run unimpeded.

Eiffel Corp and global cloud services provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently launched a new set of cloud-based education solutions that will scale-up LMS technology to a higher echelon.

Eiffel Corp is a local educational technology company that provides solutions and services to over 500 learning institutions in Africa, including all 26 public universities in South Africa. Eiffel Corp has embarked on a journey to bring a local, fit-for-purpose and scalable learning management system built for the African market with our needs, nuances and challenges in mind. The only way for Eiffel Corp to offer this solution at scale and meet the unprecedented increase in the demand was through partnering with Amazon Web Services.

Eiffel Corp’s General Manager for the LMS, Clare Reilly, says AWS technology has allowed their signature Digikamva LMS to compete with international players in the EdTech sector. “We now have access to the best data centres and services at a fraction of the cost of a traditional ‘on-premises’ IT infrastructure, and our open source-based Digikamva LMS is officially vetted and certified by AWS.”

Eiffel Corp’s Digikamva LMS is the first and only South African education software partner to be officially certified by AWS. After completing a rigorous assessment process, this software has adopted a subset of AWS best practices to reduce risks around security, reliability and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

Why AWS? Reilly says it was AWS that provided the most suitable place to run open source technology stacks, which is what the development teams at Eiffel Corp prefer. “We also really like the wealth of best practice guidance provided by AWS, so we can get things right the first time when we build on the cloud.”

By collaborating with AWS, Reilly says this has shifted the focus for Eiffel Corp, giving the EdTech company space to concentrate on specialisation, innovation and intellectual property that can more directly benefit African education customers.

With the mission to deliver innovative world-class technology services to educational institutions in Africa, Reilly says LMS technology can play a role in addressing the digital divide that is so evident in the South African education space.

“This is a centralised system that makes learning accessible to students regardless of where they are or what type of device they are using. The more flexibility and customisation we can provide, the more accessible we can make these systems, especially to disadvantaged learners,” says Reilly.

Through the power of the cloud, she says the Eiffel Corp Digikamva LMS is now more reliable, secure and scalable than ever before. “Education is constantly changing and has to adapt faster and faster as technology evolves exponentially. By embracing the cloud, education is now more agile and scalable than ever before, using the power of digital connections at a massive scale to shape the next generation of leaders,” concludes Reilly.

Register here.