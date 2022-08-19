VIDEO: Huawei unveils slew of flagship devices in SA

Akhram Mohamed, vice-president of operations at Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa, showcases the company’s new flagship devices.

To establish itself as a contender in SA’s “super device” ecosystem, Huawei’s Consumer Business Group yesterday unveiled a new range of flagship devices for the local market.

At its Xperience Huawei 2022 event in Sandton, Johannesburg, the Chinese technology giant’s consumer businessintroducedthe Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone, two laptops – the MateBook X Pro and the MateBook D 16 – as well as the MatePad 10.4 tablet.

Furthermore, the company announced it will launch its new range of smart wearables, the Huawei Watch Fit 2, Watch D, the Band 7 and Watch GT 3 Pro in the country soon.

Speaking at the launch event, Akhram Mohamed, vice-president of operations at Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa, said the company is under no illusions of the challenges experienced across the globe but specifically for Huawei too.

However, within the South African environment, Huawei has been “extremely resilient”, he stated, adding that the company has managed to grow during this difficult period.

Mohamed explained: “A few months ago, we launched a flip version in the form of the Huawei P50 Pocket. Now, I’d like to bring to you, to South Africa, the latest edition of the Huawei – the Mate Xs 2.”

The Mate Xs 2, which Huawei bills as a “true” foldable smartphone in the SA market, uses the Falcon Wing Design. This, says the company, means the movement of the hinge and screen are synchronised via the fixed-length linkage control.

Weighing 255g, the foldable smartphone features a 50MP true-chroma camera,a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. When unfolded, the screen size is 7.8 inches and measures at 6.5 inches when folded. Its battery size is 4600mAh.

According to Huawei, the smartphone incorporates interactions with multitasking capabilities and floating window swipe gestures.

The Mate Xs 2 will start selling at R39 999 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It will go on sale on 1 September.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2.

Turning to the MateBook X Pro, Huawei describes the laptop as its new-paradigm device.

Available in two colours – ink blue and mystic silver – it weighs 1.26kg and has a 14.2-inch real colour fullview display screen.

In addition, the MateBook X Pro allows users to connect to other Huawei devices nearby and collaborate between them all.

Once a user has wirelessly connected to their phone, they will be able to see the user interface appear on the laptop screen, to operate it as if the smartphone and laptop are one device.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro.

The MateBook D 16 features a 16-inch full-view display screen and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90% and a 16:10 aspect ratio. For the user, they are able to view web pages, charts, data and written documents.

The laptop weighs 1.7kg, comes with the 12th-gen Intel Core H-Series processor and can be configured up to i7-12700H. It offers a TDP of up to 40W, dual-channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive.

Huawei notes users can use the standard mode for light tasks and switch to the performance mode when required.

Huawei MatePad 10.4 tablet.

Huawei’s tablet device, the MatePad, is equipped with a 10.4-inch and 2K resolution full-view display screen. For Huawei, it can be used as a smart office and educational tablet, and enables users to better harness smart productivity and creativity.

The MatePad 10.4 is also equipped with the second-gen M-Pencil package. The smart keyboard also supports Bluetooth connectivity and features 1.3mm key travel to offer office workers and students a comfortable and responsive typing experience.