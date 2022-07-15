Calling all young artists – celebrate Mandela Day with Lazi Mathebula and MTN SA

This year, for Mandela Day on 18 July, MTN South Africa is partnering with Lazi Mathebula to host a masterclass aimed at inspiring and mentoring upcoming artists to pursue their dreams. The #MTN67Minutes masterclass will be streamed live on @MTNza social media channels Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Monday, 18 July, from 10am.

This is the first in a series of concepts MTN is undertaking as part of its ‘Spaces for Doers’ campaign. The #MTN67Minutes masterclass will see Mathebula give of his time to spend with young artists – tutoring, mentoring and guiding them in honour of one of the world’s most prolific icons, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

“The month of July is about giving, sharing and bringing communities together in celebration of Madiba’s legacy. For us, this means providing the tools that will enable SA youth to learn from those who have come before them, enabling young doers to keep doing and grow their respective talents,” says Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive: Corporate Affairs.

While the stream is open to all, MTN is giving five South Africans the opportunity to attend the masterclass in person to work with Mathebula. To be part of the masterclass, aspiring artists need to follow @MTNza, @lazi Mathebula or the hashtag #MTN67Minutes for instructions.

All art created in the #MTN67Minutes will be donated to the Krugersdorp Museum.

“There is no better way to spend Mandela Day than by paying homage to his legacy through art,” says Mathebula. “Art has always been at the forefront of youth culture and has a way of bringing people together. It connects people together physically and culturally through its capacity to tell a community's shared story, to inspire reflection and form connections that transcend differences. I can’t wait to see the submissions – I know we are going to unearth some great SA talent.”