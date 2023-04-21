Mpumalanga women get just energy transition boost

A new initiative has been established in Mpumalanga province to boost women’s participation in South Africa’s Just Energy Transition (JET) programme.

The electrical engineering Renewable Energy Specialisation Skills Development Programme was launched this week in Standerton.

The programme is the result of a partnership between the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA), andPower Africa,a US government initiative co-ordinated by USAID.

To create a more productive, competitive, and sustainable economy, EWSETA focuses on equipping the country’s workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the new economic landscape where decarbonisation is a major driver to upskill the workforce.

This innovative programme supports 100 unemployed, young women learners, as well as 15 Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college lecturers from Gert Sibande, Nkangala and Ehlanzeni, to undergo training towards the attainment of a National Certificate: Electrical Engineering: Renewable Energy, NQF Level 3.

It is envisioned that on completion, the participating women will have valuable renewable energy skills and greater access to both employment and career opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

According to EWSETA, the inclusion of TVET college lecturers is a key component to the programme’s sustainability as these lecturers will be capacitated not only on the course curriculum, so that they in turn may train future cohorts, but also on the new renewable technologies that young learners today need to be exposed to.

“As part of our strategy to implement learning programmes and initiatives that benefit the sector in the long run, strategic partnerships remain our key delivery mechanism for impactful skills development,” says EWSETA CEO Mpho Mookapele.

“Our response to the JET is centred on three pillars, namely, upskilling/reskilling the current workforce, strengthening, and capacitating the Post School Education and Training (PSET) system and ensuring that inclusive economic participation is realised for the most vulnerable members of communities being youth and women. This programme is a testament to how collaboration between committed partners can ensure that no one is left behind in the energy transition roadmap of the country.”

To meet its Paris Agreement commitments, South Africa is initiating several mitigation measures to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and achieve its low-carbon development imperatives.

Access to electricity is a major concern for South Africa, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing a new ministry for electricity at this year’s State of the Nation Address.

This programme aligns well with minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s aims to fundamentally transform the electricity sector to achieve long-term energy security, says EWSETA.

“The scale of South Africa’s Just Energy Transition involves the opportunity to significantly redistribute resources and opportunities, opening up the potential for better pathways for women. I want to recognise the women here today for being at the forefront of this transition,” says David Thompson, acting co-ordinator for Power Africa.

EWSETA notes that the fact that the programme targets women as the main beneficiaries is no coincidence.

It has been specifically initiated to respond to the transformational challenges within the energy sector as shown in planning data obtained from the industry, indicating that the current workforce is still predominantly male, specifically at mid-level and senior management, it says.

As such, it adds, ensuring women’s economic inclusion and equal participation in the JET is essential if transformational targets are to be achieved.

Additionally, EWSETA points out that the move to upskill and capacitate this first cohort of women with this qualification will have a significant impact on the regional economy of Mpumalanga as new green technologies are being introduced to complement existing economic activities and open new areas of opportunity.

“Given the need for a JET, proactive measures will ensure Mpumalanga can integrate renewable energy technologies into their green economy strategies and have a capable workforce that is capacitated to respond with relevant skills,” remarks Mookapele.

“In addition, women who are currently employed in the energy and other sectors will be able to upskill and adapt to these new green technologies,” she says.

“EWSETA is responsive to the changing skills development needs for communities that must transition as the world around us evolves,” concludes Mookapele. “This partnership and programme will forge an optimistic future for Mpumalanga’s women in the renewable energy sector.”