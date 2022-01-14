Wisenet finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

Wisenet, a division of Adapt IT and a global leader in the development and supply of cloud software management solutions for corporate and vocational training providers, has been declared a finalist in the international cloud computing awards programme, The Cloud Awards.

Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. The awards programme welcomes global entrants from organisations of any scale.

With over 30 categories for the 2021-2022 Cloud Awards, Wisenet has been shortlisted in the category “Best Software as a Service – outside USA”.

CEO and Co-Founder of Wisenet, Ben Hamilton, said: “It’s an honour for Wisenet to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. SaaS is continuously growing and has become increasingly competitive. To be recognised at this level is an incredible achievement.”

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “Wisenet is a clear example of an organisation using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients.

After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. These celebrated organisations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones.

Hundreds of organisations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/.

Final winners will be announced on Tuesday, 8 February 2022.

The Cloud Awards will return with a new cloud computing programme in late 2022 to continue its recognition of excellence in cloud computing. The Software as a Service Awards programme will soon accept entries for its spring 2022 programme at https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.