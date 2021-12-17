The power of three: Phakamo Tech earns three Microsoft Security Advanced Specialisations

Kabelo Sekele, head of strategic partnerships and new business development, Phakamo Tech.

Phakamo Tech is among the top Microsoft cyber security service providers in South Africa, having earned three Microsoft Advanced Specialisations.

The three are for areas that most widely affect digital transformation and organisations that use the cloud; they are Identity and Access Management, Threat Protection, and Information Protection and Governance.

Phakamo Advanced specialisation—Microsoft Threat Protection

The Threat Protection advanced specialisation validates Phakamo Tech’s deep technical capabilities in partnering with customers to deploy Microsoft 365 or Azure Defender, Microsoft Cloud App Security, or Azure Sentinel workloads. The Threat Protection Advanced Specialisation highlights Phakamo’s ability to help customers safeguard their businesses against evolving cyber threats.

Phakamo Tech Advanced Specialisation—Microsoft Identity and Access Management

The Identity and Access Management advanced specialisation validates Phakamo’s technical capabilities in partnering with customers to evaluate and deliver Microsoft Identity workloads with Azure Active Directory.

Phakamo Tech Advanced specialisation—Information Protection and Governance

The Information Protection and Governance advanced specialisation validates Phakamo Tech’s capabilities to successfully deploy Microsoft Information Protection workloads and provide proactive information protection strategies

“South Africa topped the list for African countries targeted by ransomware attacks for the first quarter of 2021, according to Interpol’s African Cyberthreat Assessment Report publicised in October,” says Kabelo Sekele, head of strategic partnerships and new business development at Phakamo Tech. “Media reports indicate cyberattacks cost the country R2.2 billion for the previous year.”

Hackers know that we have changed our work habits and they have had some time to probe our weak spots.

Phakamo Tech’s recognition proves that it has already successfully been delivering Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security, and Azure Sentinel workloads for South African customers.

The PhD in cyber security

Microsoft itself notes: “An advanced specialisation is earned on top of an active Gold competency. It demonstrates a partner’s proven ability to deliver specific services requiring deep expertise measured against demanding standards. Think of it as the PhD in comparison to a competency’s master’s degree.”

Phakamo Tech earned the new recognition from Microsoft through customer references, successfully completing a third-party audit, proving skills proficiency, and achieving performance requirements.

Microsoft’s trusted partners

“It’s Microsoft’s promise to customers that they’re working with the most trusted partners and advisors who operate in the most demanding environments that require the best quality and highest levels of responsibility,” says Sekele.

“It’s important because work environments today are all about collaboration,” he says. “Our society is bedding down hybrid ways of working but the hackers have explored this new territory vigorously. They know the attack surface is larger than ever with unsecured home Wi-Fi, edgeless enterprise networks, and the proliferation of data sources processing sensitive corporate and customer information. That’s why we have to provide specialist security capabilities that meet this modern requirement.”

According to Microsoft, “a Microsoft Partner with Advanced Specialisation has polished their skills, knowledge, and processes to such an extent that they can guarantee the highest levels of quality and reliability of their services.

“[These partners] offer customers holistic service packages and end-to-end solutions with added value and extra benefits. This includes post-migration maintenance, user support, all project artefacts, accurate documentation, and more.”

