Duxbury Networking adds RF Elements technology to its portfolio

Duxbury Networking has added RF Elements wireless technology to its current product line-up.

According to Teresa Huysamen, Duxbury Networking Wireless Business Unit Manager, the RF Elements product offerings not only complement the company’s extensive portfolio of solutions, but also reinforce the company’s mission to deliver scalable wireless networks that mitigate interference without sacrificing performance.

RF Elements solves the issue of interference in wireless networks with its proprietary technology based on noise rejecting antennas, as well as virtually loss-less connector and systems scalability. This technology focuses on essential energy flow in space using antennas with extremely precise and appropriate radiation properties, equipped with virtually loss-less TwistPort connectors.

“This technology redefines the way in which service providers build their wireless networks and allows for massive scalability of access networks. Service providers achieve large increases in throughput using the same radio technology,” says Huysamen.

“The RF Elements technology allows for controllable and sustainable use of spectrum, which is essential for deployment of any wireless communication. With the growing importance of unlicensed spectrum for developing countries, under-served areas of developed countries, IOT and general access to broadband Internet, the RF Elements technology plays a critical role,” says Huysamen.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.