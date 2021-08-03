Axiz, SEAL partner to take Morpheus to Africa

Morpheus distributor Software Evolution Africa Limited (SEAL) has partnered with Axiz Cloud Technologies to expand the reach of Morpheus multicloud, multi-platform solutions across Africa.

Andrew Green, COO at SEAL, says the Axiz Cloud Technologies partnership expands the product’s reach to meet growing demand among African organisations for an all-in-one solution to manage hybrid, multicloud environments. Morpheus is a revolutionary hybrid multicloud management platform that integrates with most brands from bare metal to DevOps, FinOps, CloudOps and SecOps across practically any cloud platform, whether on-premises, hosted or public.

Says Green: “EMEA is a key focus area for Morpheus, and since Axiz Cloud Technologies already has significant reach and resellers across Africa, it made sense to partner with Axiz Cloud Technologies to take Morpheus to market.”

In addition to becoming a ‘sub-distributor’ of Morpheus, Axiz Cloud Technologies has also become a Morpheus customer, aiming to build out its service provider cloud business for the mid-market, built on Morpheus.

Morpheus is uniquely positioned to help organisations overcome key challenges they are encountering on their cloud journeys, says Green.

“No company has only one cloud, most want to use certain clouds for certain services and keep some workloads on-premises. Morpheus allows organisations to build out their cloud capabilities without being reliant on particular clouds, so they can sweat their on-premises assets and put workloads in the cloud where they are best suited, managing all these environments simply and effectively,” he says.

Another problem organisations encounter as they move to hybrid cloud environments is they tend to have siloed teams, with one managing each cloud environment, says Green. “Many are actually increasing costs and complexity in their environments. They are now seeking a single tool requiring a single skillset to streamline operations and cut costs.”

Green says while hybrid cloud management tools on the market may be strong in certain aspects, such as cost management, orchestration or integration, Morpheus has the broadest set of capabilities across the entire value chain.

“In Africa, many customers want cloud management tools to address their spiralling cloud costs. Morpheus addresses this quickly, but that is just the beginning of the value it delivers. The real value is the ability it gives organisations to orchestrate and automate across the entire value chain, streamlining operations, becoming faster to release products to market and enabling self-service within the organisation to overcome problems of shadow IT projects that cause added cost and security risks,” he says.

He notes that Morpheus is very simple to deploy, enabling organisations to start taking control of their environments in as little as an hour; and the system itself is intuitive and easy to navigate.

Willie Jansen van Rensburg, Executive: Axiz Cloud Technologies, adds: “Hybrid cloud infrastructure provides businesses with the platforms to deliver various business-critical applications and services and is normally a mix of on-premises, private and public cloud services, which can create multiple cloud management challenges for CIOs. The Axiz Cloud Technologies partnership with Morpheus creates a managed or outright purchase solution offering that address these hybrid cloud management challenges from one platform.”