Businesses boost thought leadership status with ITWeb Company Zone

ITWeb is receiving excellent feedback from clients making use of its Company Zone offering. The content marketing tool is aimed at sharing insightful knowledge and information around each client’s core areas of business, while positioning their spokespeople as thought leaders and authorities in the industry.

“Content marketing works because it builds long-term trust in the brand by providing value for readers without asking for anything in return,” says Ranka Jovanovic, editorial director at ITWeb. “In these sections, we feature issue-driven, information-based feature articles, thought leadership and opinion pieces, as well as white papers. And to add value for the reader, we do this without punting any company, product or service.”

With this in mind, Company Zone features original content written by respected ITWeb journalists. The articles are housed in a dedicated section on the ITWeb site, enabling marketers to have high value, issue-driven editorial content published on ITWeb and delivered to readers via its various editorial channels.

And it’s clearly working. Heather McDade, marketing manager at FlowCentric Technologies, says Company Zone is a great offering, particularly for companies that are keen to augment their content strategy. “Working with a professional journalist reduces the time and effort you need to spend on writing thought pieces, and raises the quality and objective nature of the articles written and released on behalf of your company.”

Global Microsoft IT consultancy, Mint Group, has been using Company Zone as a preferred content marketing platform for several years, and says it not only opens up a conversation with its audience, it also keeps that conversation fresh, helpful and engaging over time. “We enjoy working with the editorial team who help us develop original content that is thought-provoking and topical, and drives our sentiments and opinions on the topics that are interesting and issue-driven at the time of publishing,” adds Sugeshni Subroyen, the company’s head of marketing.

Lee Jenkins, CTO at ETS Group, says ITWeb has played an integral role in delivering ETS Innovation’s message on thought leadership and allowing greater strategic visibility within the ITWeb community. “Their unbiased and agnostic industry insights are a staple diet for lunchtime reading. ITWeb’s premier platform allows connections with senior ICT executives, to share ideas and experiences.”

The definition of the channel has to expand to include platforms that enable the identification, adoption and increase of technology. Such platforms help outline and unpack the actual value of complicated technology concepts in a manner channel members can digest. ITWeb is one such platform, adds Kim Adlkofer, marketing manager at Axiz, who describes Company Zone as “a central cog in the channel machine”, adding that it aggregates tech opinions and perspectives of individuals, marrying them with business thought leadership pieces. “It platforms vendors, partners, and distributors big and small. In its own unique, content-driven way, ITWeb provides a content-driven platform as a service.”