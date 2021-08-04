Exclusive Networks explores expansion opportunities into sub-Saharan Africa after signing exclusivity agreement with Networks Unlimited

Anton Jacobsz, CEO at Networks Unlimited.

Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cyber security specialist for digital infrastructure, has entered into an exclusive agreement with Networks Unlimited with the intention to pursue discussions around a potential acquisition. Networks Unlimited is a major regional value-added distributor focused predominantly on cyber security and infrastructure markets, with numerous key vendor relationships in common with Exclusive. Headquartered in South Africa with further operations in Kenya and Mauritius, its partner ecosystem gives it access to 38 national markets across the continent. The agreement would bolster Exclusive Networks’ presence in the region, expanding its global footprint and creating additional opportunities for vendors and customers of both organisations.

“Our global strategy continues to seek like-minded national and regional specialists like Networks Unlimited, who possess strong leadership, deep expertise and a proven track record of growth that chimes with our vision,” said Jesper Trolle, CEO at Exclusive Networks. “The synergies in services offerings and vendor portfolios are both clear and compelling. We are also excited by the possibilities of serving more of the African market, building on our existing operations that border the Networks Unlimited footprint.”

Jesper Trolle, CEO, Exclusive Networks.

The major vendors for Networks Unlimited are Fortinet and F5 Networks, which are also both significant vendor relationships for Exclusive Networks globally. The two companies have numerous other partnerships in common, such as Rubrik, Mellanox, SentinelOne and Tintri. Beyond vendors and technologies, the two companies share a progressive approach to high-value services and a high commitment to accredited skills. Networks Unlimited is also principally owned by the people who manage and work at the business, giving it an enterprising and entrepreneurial culture, reflecting that of Exclusive Networks.

“We believe this is an exciting development with the potential to build on our 27-year history as a fixture of the African IT landscape by beginning a new chapter as part of a global relationship,” said Anton Jacobsz, CEO of Networks Unlimited Africa. “Exclusive Networks would be, in our view, a great fit for our customers and partners, and provide many new opportunities for our fantastic and committed team. We have highly skilled engineering resources throughout the region to assist with global implementations, while our partner ecosystem would benefit commercially from the global scale opportunities afforded by us being part of the worldwide Exclusive Networks organisation.”