New Veritas release further simplifies desktop, laptop backup

Data loss is a significant risk to organisations with remote and hybrid workforces, yet many fail to simplify and automate endpoint backup to address this risk.

This is according to Lee Williams, Veritas Product Manager at Veritas distributor Axiz, who says the updated Veritas Desktop and Laptop automated endpoint data protection solution mitigates the risk of data loss in remote workforces.

“With millions of workers across the planet connected remotely, many organisations faced trouble expanding their backup strategy into the cloud and responding to storage needs at levels above what was typically handled,” she says.

Veritas Desktop and Laptop Option (DLO) 9.6 brings new features and functionality to the Veritas Desktop and Laptop automated data backup solution already trusted by hundreds of customers across South Africa.

Williams says: “Our customers benefit from ease of use and a very competitive price point, with the added value of support from Axiz and Veritas.

Veritas DLO 9.6 is designed for ease of use for both end-users and IT, and delivers advanced automated data protection for Windows and Mac. With integrated encryption and data privacy features, it backs up data instantaneously – including work-in-progress documents, and allows for customised backup configurations to mitigate ransomware threats. With flexible, centralised management, administrators are able to deploy the solution remotely and generate detailed reports on the backup status of all endpoints.

Says Williams: “This gives customers the best of both worlds: the simplicity, ergonomics and agility of the public cloud with the security and control of on-premises infrastructure. Veritas Desktop and Laptop Option (DLO) 9.6 also allows for VPN-less backups over the internet, and instantaneous access to backed-up files via a mobile application for iOS and Android, so users get peace of mind that wherever they are, their important data is protected, backed up and easily accessible to them.”