Sygnia enhances customer service, customer experiences with intelligent Decision Inc. solution

The client:

Sygnia is a low-fee, customer-service-focused asset management firm hungry for results, exceptional customer service and innovative solutions.

The requirement:

The organisation wanted to create an exceptional customer service solution that would outstrip competitor offerings and entrench its competitive position within the market.

When the company engaged with Decision Inc., it wanted a solution that would ensure a competitive advantage within customer service delivery.

David Kempe, Regional Manager at Decision Inc.

The solution was designed to provide Sygnia’s clients and other stakeholders with a richly layered overview of their retirement funds. Clients can use the solution to gain visibility into employee demographics, employee movements, regulatory insights and fund performance. This comprehensive overview offers incredible detail and data on a monthly and quarterly basis, something that few asset managers can provide in such a way and that gives immeasurable value to Sygnia’s clients.

“We met Sygnia through a referral and collaborated with them to develop a more modern and agile data platform to suit their very specific requirements,” says David Kempe, Regional Manager at Decision Inc. “We developed a customised solution that provides us with relevant data that can be re-used within the reporting layer and has substantial time- and cost-saving benefits.”

The solution:

The goal was not only to leverage Sygnia’s data more effectively, but also to present it to customers in a much more usable and understandable format.

Where it had previously required a lot of manual effort to squeeze the right data out of the administration systems and to create client reports that met the company’s high standards, the information now had to be digestible, relevant and easy to understand.

Improved reporting:

“The reporting was, for Sygnia, sub-standard, and they wanted to give their customers a better service,” says Kempe. “This was our absolute goal – how do we make Sygnia more competitive, improve their deliverables and meet their rigorous customer service requirements.”

Data and analytics system improvement:

“We dug into the existing systems and data to ensure that we could rebuild the platform in a more usable way, providing more than just data, but also reporting and insight functionality that enabled Sygnia to create a platform for competitive change,” says Kempe.

Extraordinary results:

“We had to ensure that every part of the process was refined and that the final reporting dashboards and reports were meticulous and aesthetically appealing,” says Kempe. “Sygnia wanted a world-class solution that would better serve their customers and deliver the right insights. The result was a solution that really impressed them and that provides their customers with a detailed view of their engagement with Sygnia.”

Duane Naicker, Head: Sygnia Umbrella Retirement Funds (SURF).

The solution provides the Sygnia teams and their clients with insights and overviews into how their assets and pension funds are performing and provides a vivid and easily understood window into company fund capabilities, performance and employee movements. Simple, accessible and intelligent, it takes Sygnia’s data in fresh and innovative directions and ticks every single box of competitive advantage, innovation and customer service.

“The solution has been running for nearly a year, and we’ve had great customer feedback,” concludes Kempe. “Sygnia continues to lead the way when it comes to competitive capabilities and extraordinary customer service and to fully realising the potential of its data and insights."

“Sygnia’s vision is to turn ordinary savers into extraordinary investors. To do so, our short-to medium-term objectives include improving efficiencies through the use of technology and automation, reducing risk and improving client engagements and experiences. Decision Inc. has dedicated time and resources to better understanding our business, processes and protocols and to how technology and automation can support the attainment of our objectives. Pairing our vision with our BI partner’s skillset has proven to be a formidable combination," says Duane Naicker, Head: Sygnia Umbrella Retirement Funds (SURF).