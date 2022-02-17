Gautrain case study: Using cloud to drive business efficiency

IT practitioners are always on the lookout for ways to do more with less, including managing staff and teams, stretching budgets to the limit, and maximising their existing infrastructure and applications.

One way they are managing to meet the needs of their companies within these harsh constraints is by looking to the cloud.

A key driver for organisations is to become more efficient in an effort to reduce cost and improve customer experience says Nkhanedzeni Lugisani, CIO at the Gautrain Management Agency, who will present a case study at the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022, being held on 24 February at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

“Unfortunately, in an increasingly struggling economy, organisations are expected to do more with less. This directly impacts IT departments as they are expected to perform the proverbial miracles with fewer staff and smaller budgets,” says Lugisanu.

Using cloud as a technology driver, she says, can assist entities to overcome traditional IT (and business) pain points such as staffing and skills shortages, budget management and forecasting, and technology refresh, to name but a few.

Lugisani will be presenting a case study on “Using cloud to drive business efficiency”.

She will unpack the cloud value proposition, efficiency versus innovation, cloud as a workforce enabler, building an agile organisation, and whether or not we have the right cloud technology skills.