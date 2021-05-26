Provide a high-definition experience on any device

Troye CEO Helen Kruger.

Today’s employees expect real-time responses from technology and this is why many businesses are turning to desktop as a service (DaaS), or virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), to deliver a secure, high-performance experience regardless of device, network or location.

It’s not enough to simply offer remote access to applications or data, they need to provide the right solutions that can adapt to a wide variety of variables and be deployed from any cloud or on-premises environment.

With Citrix high-definition experience (HDX) technology, one can achieve all of these goals and vastly improve user productivity and satisfaction. It gives employees the choice and exceptional experience they need to drive business productivity – anywhere, anytime, on any device.

Increase speed

Responsiveness is the key for users to get as much as possible out of their VDI and desktop as a service (DaaS) deployments. With the right technology, a complex graphic should run just as smoothly in a virtual desktop as it does on their native device. It will with HDX 3D Pro and other targeted optimisations.

Cutting-edge display techniques ensure crystal-clear 3D rendering, 2D imaging and interactive video, enabling users to collaborate with pixel-perfect imagery even on unstable broadband and mobile networks.

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service allows users to access resources from their closest cloud location, ensuring the best experience from anywhere. With Remote PC Access capabilities, users can leverage graphics or processing-intensive workloads from their physical PCs as well.

Reduce spending

With increased business pressure to support flexible work, it helps to have breakthrough technology that won’t require extra investments. Citrix HDX technology is baked into every edition of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, including DaaS and VDI options, giving one an instant advantage.

Image quality is improved for highly animated workloads and server-rendered video without needing to invest in new infrastructure to support it. And when leveraging public cloud hosting, one only pays for the resources used.

Only Citrix provides an app experience that truly recreates the experience of traditional Linux and Windows 10 PCs, while allowing businesses to make the most of their existing resources and devices.

Improve communication and collaboration

More and more enterprises are leaning on unified communications (UC) tools such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom to foster collaboration. While these solutions offer tremendous benefits, they can be difficult to deploy. It can also be challenging to ensure the ideal user experience across myriad devices.

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops eliminates these issues. Citrix HDX optimisation, created in close collaboration with Microsoft engineers, enables users to get a fully native experience when using Microsoft Teams on any device.

Citrix HDX technology is one of the only Microsoft-endorsed solutions for delivering unified communications solutions in a virtual environment, making it the clear choice when looking to increase server scalability and improve audio-video traffic.

Smooth voice, video and multimedia performance

Users expect app and desktop delivery solutions to have near real-time audio and multimedia characteristics – similar to those they receive from local app and desktop implementations. HDX technologies deliver bandwidth efficient, crystal-clear voice, multimedia and video with session refinements possible through the use of policies and templates – and they do it with exceptional display optimisation and performance.

3D professional graphics

Citrix developed the first virtualisation solution to support hardware-based GPU sharing of OpenGL and DirectX-based 3D professional graphics apps. This led to hardware acceleration of graphics commands for achieving smooth graphics performance, and breakthrough deep compression technologies for maximising traffic throughput over low-bandwidth networks.

The parameters can be tuned all the way up to lossless compression that enables delivery of pixel perfect images for applications such as medical imaging.

Giving Windows apps a mobile-native look and feel with HDX Mobile

HDX Mobile improves the experience of Citrix Receiver users working in supported Windows applications and server-based desktops on mobile devices. HDX includes a native interface control channel, allowing Windows apps to be re-factored for a touch experience while leveraging device features such as multi-touch gestures, native menu controls, camera and GPS device functions.

Many touch features are available natively in XenApp and XenDesktop and do not require any application source code changes to activate.

Bringing it all together in the Citrix Workspace

HDX technologies are the foundation of the Citrix apps and desktop delivery platform, which provides a superior virtual app and desktop solution accessible from any device, over any network and gives end-users an application and desktop experience that rivals that of a local PC. Even when people are using multimedia, real-time collaboration, USB peripherals and 3D graphics apps over low-bandwidth, high latency networks.

With Citrix Workspace, XenApp and XenDesktop and HDX technologies, IT can successfully extend delivery of virtual apps and desktops beyond the corporate HQ to remote, mobile and branch office users – all while maintaining a high level of security and control over corporate data.