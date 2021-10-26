Protos turbocharges growth after partnering with Redstor

Protos Technologies has experienced massive growth since partnering with Redstor, a global data management and protection SaaS business, more than tripling the customer data it protects to 460TB in just 18 months.

The Michigan-based provider of data protection and recovery solutions initially migrated 123TB of on-premises protected data to Redstor before expanding rapidly following the acquisition of key larger customers.

Formerly known as Baseline, Protos started out by providing DR services to organisations predominantly from a banking background, but now services a range of sectors.

Ryan Thompson, sales and marketing director at Protos, puts this huge increase in business down to Redstor’s smart, scalable way to manage and protect customer data, which spans modern and legacy infrastructure, whether on-premises or in the cloud, including cloud-native, containerised workloads and an ever-widening array of SaaS applications – all through a single app for faster, easier protection.

He said: “Before Redstor, we had a level of incumbent data protection that did not really increase. With Redstor’s portfolio, we protect more sources of data, which has led to significant growth.”

Promising streamlined operations, full visibility and a shorter sales cycle, Redstor helps MSPs better serve customers, identify new revenue possibilities and turbocharge their business.

Purpose-built for MSPs with software that automatically highlights upsell and cross-sell opportunities, Redstor can be deployed and managed easily, without assistance and without the need to purchase and install hardware.

Rapid to deploy with zero upfront costs, Redstor also offers a uniquely efficient method of recovery with a proprietary technology – InstantData.

In the event of a disaster recovery scenario or changing business demands that require the migration of a machine, users can stream restores on demand, eliminating the need to wait for a full recovery which occurs seamlessly in the background. This reduces recovery time objectives from hours to seconds for near-zero downtime.

Bruce McKnight, IT consultant at Protos, added: “A lot of people have not yet gone to the cloud. As they do that, we say, ‘in the same way that we protect your Exchange servers, we can seamlessly transition to 365 and on the same pane of glass’, and they really like that.

“For any business onboarding customers in their thousands, there has to be automation. What Redstor is doing is a game-changer. It has been transformational in helping us to fully digitise our business operations and scale more quickly than ever."

