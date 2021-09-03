The five key benefits of purchasing a refurbished printer

Printers are a critical piece of equipment in any office environment; for many organisations it isn't easy to operate without one. When you are in the market for a new printer, you should consider all choices available, including refurbished and remanufactured options.

What is the difference between refurbished and remanufactured printers?

Both refurbished and remanufactured printers are carefully selected from demo models and low usage, out-of-lease office printers. The main difference between the two conditions comes down to how the printers are repaired or rebuilt.

Refurbished printers

These printers are repaired by local experts, experienced technicians and put through thorough testing and inspection. The refurbishment process entails getting the machine to working order and producing good quality prints/copies. Parts that have almost reached yield, are running low, damaged or reached end of life are replaced with new parts.

Remanufactured printers

Remanufactured printers are different in that they are completely stripped down and rebuilt again in a factory environment. All the parts are replaced or repaired regardless of what condition they were in. Each component is thoroughly cleaned, the device is factory reset and the software is updated. The devices then go through rigorous testing and inspection, ensuring prints/copies are of a high quality.

Five benefits of refurbished and remanufactured printers

You save money

Saving money is undoubtedly the biggest benefit of buying a refurbished or remanufactured office printer. Much like buying anything that isn't brand new, buying refurbished or remanufactured photocopiers works out cheaper. These printers work just as well as new ones but cost a whole lot less; you can save 40% or more on the price.

It’s the environmentally friendly choice

Going green and cost-cutting go hand in hand. Buying refurbished or remanufactured printers helps your business reduce its carbon footprint. More customers and businesses are actively aligning themselves with environmentally conscious organisations; choosing a refurbished or remanufactured photocopier can have a positive effect on the environment and your bottom line.

By refurbishing and remanufacturing these devices, organisations and manufacturers can reduce the number of printers and parts that are sent to the scrap yard or landfill sites. Refurbishing and remanufacturing are also forms of recycling as functioning printers are put back on the market, thereby extending the printer’s lifespan and reducing wastage. Additionally, as more refurbished and remanufactured printers are introduced into the market, manufacturers spend fewer resources to manufacture new ones.

It’s not the same as second-hand

When the words refurbished or remanufactured come up, people naturally feel concerned about the level of quality they will experience. This stems from a misunderstanding of the difference between second-hand and refurbished or remanufactured. A second-hand printer is one that you buy from another user or organisation 'voetstoots', as is, without any repairs being done to the device, while a refurbished or remanufactured printer has gone through a refurbishment or rebuild process. The printer parts are repaired or replaced, and the machines are tested and inspected to ensure a certain level of quality and reliability is met with each device.

The printer will be in like-new condition and reliable

Since refurbished and remanufactured photocopiers are put through comprehensive repairing, assessment and evaluation, they produce and perform at a similar, if not the same, quality compared to brand new printers. Before these devices are made available for sale to customers, they need to adhere to strict quality and reliability standards. This ensures customers receive a device that not only looks in good physical condition, but also performs to manufacturer's standards.

You get warranties and product support

Warranties can range from a few months to a full year, depending on the supplier. United Copiers provides one-year warranties on all their refurbished and remanufactured photocopiers.

Photocopier dealers and suppliers are also willing to provide the same technical support for refurbished and remanufactured printers as new products. You can be rest assured you can get support for the printer as long as parts are still available for the model. United Copiers offers optional service level agreements on their refurbished and remanufactured printers, giving clients added peace of mind that their device will remain in working order.

United Copiers supplies a wide range of refurbished and remanufactured printers in multiple brands.