Mapping the regulatory landscape for the digital economy

Webber Wentzel will be hosting a webinar with expert speakers on 24 February to provide insights on the likely legal framework that South Africa, the European Union and the UK will be introducing over the next few years to regulate the digital economy.

Until now, the rapidly evolving global digital market has been largely unregulated in all major jurisdictions, despite the vast amounts that were invested in various digital innovations in 2021 and are expected to be invested in 2022. Following from the net-zero pledges made by nations at COP26, investors will also actively be seeking opportunities to fund lucrative yet sustainable new areas, such as renewable energy technologies, tracking solutions, smart city infrastructure and others.

During the webinar, speakers will discuss their predictions for investment opportunities in green technology and proposed regulatory reforms that are on the horizon to address foreign direct investment into South Africa. Another important topic will be how businesses should restructure their intellectual property (IP) assets to optimise commercialisation and attract investment, while complying with South African Exchange Control regulations.

Speakers on the programme include Julian Cunningham-Day of Linklaters and a number of Webber Wentzel partners: Peter Grealy, Dario Milo, Burton Phillips, Garyn Rapson, Ziyanda Ntshona and Leanne Mostert.

The webinar begins at 12:30 (SA time) and 10:30 (UK time). For more details and to register for the webinar, click here.