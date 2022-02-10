LSD partners with Amarico to deliver smarter cloud-native DevOps solutions

LSD announced today it has partnered with Amarico, a leading DevOps training, coaching and consulting firm. Enterprise adoption of the cloud-native landscape, especially Kubernetes, is increasing rapidly and the partnership expands the DevOps and cloud-native capabilities of both companies.

The partnership means high-quality engagements and expert advisory for clients, and an enhanced reach to deliver fully managed services. “We partnered with Amarico because we believe in the company and their vision, to empower and support organisations through their digital transformation journey,” said Nicole Hume, LSD’s Head of Channel. "Modern applications need modern platforms and practices. Together, LSD and Amarico are perfectly positioned to fast-track organisations along their cloud native journey.”

“This partnership between Amarico and LSD will benefit all our customers. It will shape the future of how we use, coach and implement these technologies and practices to achieve the best results with modern technologies,” comments Nadeem Augustine, CTO of Amarico.