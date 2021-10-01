ZTE attended GSMA MWC Africa 2021

The first round of the MWC Africa 2021 online event, hosted by GSMA, was held from 28 to 30 September. The main topic of the event was: “Powering a continent”. ZTE, together with telecommunications experts, discussed how to promote Africa's digitalisation and bridging the digital gap. Technical experts, leaders of industry, policymakers and scholars attended the online event as well.

As the founding partner of MWC Africa events, ZTE aims to build a highly reliable cloud-network foundation for the people, to promote the digital economy and assist in digital transformation.

Since 1997, ZTE has been contributing to and witnessing the rapid development of the MEA (Middle East and Africa) telecoms market. Until now, the company has provided equipment and services to the operators in more than 50 countries in the region, with strategic partners including leading multinational telecoms groups such as Orange, MTN, Airtel, Ooredoo and Vodacom.

Zhang Jianpeng, SVP of ZTE Corporation, delivered a keynote speech: “Bridging the Digital Divide, Scaling the Heights of Intelligence” at MWC Africa 2021. The keynote began with the analysis of telecommunications development trends during the COVID-19 pandemic and the current situation of the digital divide in Africa. Zhang elaborated on his suggestions for the development directions with three C keywords: Connect, create and collaboration. He highlighted that, in the past 20+ years, ZTE has been contributing to the African market with the continuous improvement of the network connection and providing a cloud platform. It has helped local enterprises and APP developers to create contents and applications that are more suitable for the African people.

At the end of speech, he noted that ZTE is committed to being a driver of the digital economy and will continue collaborating with more partners to enhance the contribution in Africa's digital transformation.