Strategic partnership between Dimension Data, OLR brings collective range of services to SA retail
Dimension Data, an African-born systems integrator and managed services provider, is proud to announce its strategic and exclusive partnership with OLR that brings a collective range of services to the retail sector in South Africa.
Dimension Data has established a specialised Retail Practice within Britehouse, Dimension Data’s Intelligent Business Applications company, due to the company’s strategic focus on this sector.
The two companies will jointly go-to-market on 1 May 2020, to provide Oracle-centric services to retailers across South Africa. The strength of this partnership lies in OLR’s world-class Oracle retail technical capabilities and Dimension Data’s ability to provide enterprise application solutions and comprehensive Oracle project delivery and support.
Tony Nugent, Britehouse Retail Practice Executive, says: “This guarantees retailers across South Africa a holistic service. Dimension Data brings scale and maturity to complex Oracle application systems, delivery and support as well as strong technical, integration, infrastructure and cloud capabilities.”
Stephen Godman, OLR Sales Director EMEA, says: “OLR’s deep Oracle retail skills and capabilities ensure our clients take full advantage of the Oracle Retail Suite to achieve substantial and wide-ranging improvements in corporate performance. OLR has developed a number of unique accelerators which reduce project risk and increase the speed of delivery of solutions.”
Benefits of this partnership to retailers will include having access to global and local expertise, as well as world-class Oracle solutions that promise to deliver business value and maximum return on investment.
“We will be able to provide high-touch, on-site services combined with offshore services to minimise the cost of project delivery and support. Through this partnership we’re able to supply a full range of application and technical support services,” says Nugent.
“We are bringing to the table the best combination of local and global capabilities for retailers.” he concluded.
Dimension Data
Dimension Data is an African born systems integrator and managed services provider that designs, manages, and optimises today’s evolving technology environments to enable its clients to leverage data in a digital age.
Founded in 1983, and headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group, one of the world’s leading information communication technology (ICT) companies, comprising a group of global technology companies. We invest heavily in innovation to bring together the world’s best technologies, including consulting, technical and support services to fully managed services, to support our global client base. https://www.dimensiondata.com/
OLR
OLR is a specialist integrator of Oracle Solutions, headquartered in the UK with operations in the UK, Portugal, USA and India. OLR specialises in providing a full lifecycle of services for end-to-end Oracle Retail Centric Solutions for Stores, Merchandising, Commerce & Application Managed Services. OLR has a proud track record of delivery of Oracle services to some of the most well-known global Fashion and Apparel brands. https://www.olrretail.com/