BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Computing
  • Home
  • /
  • Computing
  • /
  • Introducing the next evolution of connectivity in Africa: inq. WiFi 6, Edge solutions

Introducing the next evolution of connectivity in Africa: inq. WiFi 6, Edge solutions

Issued by inq.
Johannesburg, 30 Aug 2023
Visit our press office inq. Press Office
Read time 1min 40sec
Comments (0)
Glad Dibetso, Group CEO at inq.
Glad Dibetso, Group CEO at inq.

inq. Zambia has today announced its WiFi 6 and Edge products that it says are designed to set to new standards in connectivity and usher in a new era of seamless communication and productivity across Africa.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and government, the inq. WiFi 6 products offer speed, capacity and efficiency, transforming the way people experience wireless networks. With enhanced performance in crowded environments, improved latency and support for multiple devices, the technology paves the way for uninterrupted streaming and efficient remote work collaboration.

Complementing the inq. WiFi 6 offerings, its Edge solutions redefine the concept of edge computing, bringing processing and data storage closer to the source for real-time insights and improved time to decision-making, the company says. This empowers businesses across industries to harness the power of data, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling rapid innovation.

"We are excited to introduce our WiFi 6 and Edge solutions to the African market," said Glad Dibetso, Group CEO at inq. "These advanced solutions exemplify our commitment to delivering the best-in-class technology that transforms the way people connect, communicate and conduct business."

Key features of the inq. WiFi 6 and Edge solutions include:

  • Fast connectivity and increased network capacity.
  • Enhanced security protocols for a safer online experience.
  • Integration with smart devices and internet of things (IOT) applications.
  • Advanced data processing at the edge, enabling real-time insights and analytics.
  • Comprehensive installation assistance and ongoing technical guidance to ensure customers can optimally benefit from the solutions.

inq. will be showcasing these solutions at a launch event to take place in Lusaka, Zambia on 30 August 2023. Clients will be able to network with inq. specialists and see the solutions in action.

For more information about the inq. WiFi 6 and Edge products, please visit www.inq.inc or e-mail inq. at sales@inq.inc.

inq.

inq. is a Convergence Partners company and is the number one edge computing technology company in Africa founded to provide innovative, customized, and business-relevant digital services on the edge. inq. connects over 1,200 of the continent’s largest and leading corporations in 9 countries. The company is prominent for its innovative IP and business-rendering solutions and services such as Edge AI and IoT, Fabric, SDN/NFV and Elastic Edge. As Africa’s leading Edge solutions provider, the company continues to invest and expand its footprints on the continent.

Editorial contacts

Jeanette Theu
Marketing Manager at inq.
comms@inq.inc
See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.