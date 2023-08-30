Introducing the next evolution of connectivity in Africa: inq. WiFi 6, Edge solutions

Glad Dibetso, Group CEO at inq.

inq. Zambia has today announced its WiFi 6 and Edge products that it says are designed to set to new standards in connectivity and usher in a new era of seamless communication and productivity across Africa.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and government, the inq. WiFi 6 products offer speed, capacity and efficiency, transforming the way people experience wireless networks. With enhanced performance in crowded environments, improved latency and support for multiple devices, the technology paves the way for uninterrupted streaming and efficient remote work collaboration.

Complementing the inq. WiFi 6 offerings, its Edge solutions redefine the concept of edge computing, bringing processing and data storage closer to the source for real-time insights and improved time to decision-making, the company says. This empowers businesses across industries to harness the power of data, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling rapid innovation.

"We are excited to introduce our WiFi 6 and Edge solutions to the African market," said Glad Dibetso, Group CEO at inq. "These advanced solutions exemplify our commitment to delivering the best-in-class technology that transforms the way people connect, communicate and conduct business."

Key features of the inq. WiFi 6 and Edge solutions include:

Fast connectivity and increased network capacity.

Enhanced security protocols for a safer online experience.

Integration with smart devices and internet of things (IOT) applications.

Advanced data processing at the edge, enabling real-time insights and analytics.

Comprehensive installation assistance and ongoing technical guidance to ensure customers can optimally benefit from the solutions.

inq. will be showcasing these solutions at a launch event to take place in Lusaka, Zambia on 30 August 2023. Clients will be able to network with inq. specialists and see the solutions in action.

For more information about the inq. WiFi 6 and Edge products, please visit www.inq.inc or e-mail inq. at sales@inq.inc.