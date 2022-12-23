Security leader BUI earns Microsoft recognition for comprehensive MXDR solution

BUI, an award-winning global technology consultancy and Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, is proud to announce that it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status after an intensive review by Microsoft Security engineers.

BUI is the first South African company to achieve this distinction, and one of only a handful of Microsoft Solution Partners currently holding this status. By earning this level of Microsoft recognition, BUI has proven that Cyber MXDR – its dedicated managed XDR solution delivered by the BUI Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) – is robust, comprehensive, and tightly integrated with the Microsoft Security platform.

“Cyber MXDR combines the power of people and technology,” explains BUI Cyber SOC Operations Manager Calvin Kennedy. “Our cybersecurity experts leverage Microsoft Sentinel and the Microsoft Defender portfolio to monitor customer environments around the clock – and detect, investigate, and respond to threats in real time. With this human-led, intelligence-driven approach to managed security, we’re helping enterprises to safeguard their connected resources and strengthen their defences – all day, every day,” says Kennedy.

Verified solution status for Cyber MXDR is a testament to BUI’s continuing leadership in the security space, notes BUI Chief Technology Officer Willem Malan. “We know that our customers are facing an unprecedented cyberthreat landscape and we’re committed to providing next-generation security solutions that give them protection and peace of mind,” says Malan. “Cyber MXDR harnesses the speed and scale of the Microsoft cloud, as well as the expertise and experience of our own Cyber SOC teams. It’s a truly holistic managed security offering for modern workplaces, and we’re so pleased that it has been verified by Microsoft.”

Enterprises worldwide are facing IT skills shortages, rising technology costs, and increasingly complex digital environments – and the demand for managed security partners is higher than ever, remarks BUI Cyber MXDR Team Lead Terryanne du Toit. “Customers are looking for allies to deliver not only end-to-end security services, but ongoing insights and guidance, too. With Cyber MXDR, we’re able to detect misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and cyberthreats within the customer’s ecosystem, remedy them, and provide detailed feedback to help the customer become more secure and more resilient over time,” says Du Toit.

Verified solution status for Cyber MXDR follows a number of security accolades achieved by BUI this year. The company was selected as an MXDR partner for Microsoft Security Experts in May; received its 10th Microsoft Advanced Specialization in July; and was named the 2022 Security Partner of the Year at the Microsoft South Africa Partner Awards in September.

“Cyber MXDR is an advanced solution that offers customers in-depth security coverage, rapid investigation and response measures, and continuous support from verified experts,” says Malan. “We’re thrilled to receive Microsoft recognition in this regard, and we look forward to further teamwork that enables our joint customers to mitigate risk and strengthen their security posture,” he concludes.