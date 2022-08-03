Proceed Group continues to see growth as data management tool Rightsizer new edition launches

Proceed Group, specialist in SAP data and document management, has seen exceptional demand for Proceed’s latest data and document manager tools in the last 12 months, with its Proceed Cella and Rightsizer tools being implemented across the globe in a bid to manage exploding data centres. Rightsizer’s latest edition will see businesses access a variety of tools that allow for the automation of their data management volumes.

Proceed Group has grown new customer acquisition significantly over the last 12 months, with the business seeing customer growth by 40% year on year over the last five years. This rapid growth reflects the ongoing success of its latest Rightsizer tool that allows for streamlining data in preparation for migration to SAP HANA. Proceed Rightsizer helps businesses get their data to the “best fit” for a move, resulting in huge cost savings and faster migration.

The latest version of Rightsizer will:

Provide an overview of a SAP system and data can be broken down by modules, age of data, company code, sales organisation, purchasing group and many more combinations.

It provides answers to scenarios that include “What can be deleted?”, “What archive objects to use?”, “What is the minimum size I can get my database to?” and more. An actionable plan can be created based on the answers.

Proceed Rightsizer allows for a growth forecast to indicate future data volumes based on historic trends. It also includes the SAP HANA sizer to determine what your SAP HANA system requirements will be.

Provides an 80% reduction in time spent on analysis via automation versus manual.

Nick Parkin, CEO at Proceed Group, said: “Our two latest products, Proceed Cella and Rightsizer, have been instrumental in our growth as managing sprawling data and preparing for HANA migration have become top of the IT departments' list of priorities. This latest version of Rightsizer brings the ability to automate the process of preparing data prior to migration, and maintaining.

“As HCL works with our existing SAP clients and as we bid for new SAP transformation programmes, ensuring the S/4HANA target environment is rightsized is a key preparation activity, which leads to discussions with the business to agree the right amount of data. Rightsizer helps HCL work with our business users to work out how to treat data, ie, if we need to archive, delete, redact and also to conduct 'what if' scenarios."

"Proceed’s Rightsizer tool is therefore an invaluable tool in our approach as we continue to ensure HCL customers and prospects are aware of the benefits. The Rightsizer tool itself, being embedded inside the SAP systems, is very easy to install, easy to run when gathering data statistics and the output is extremely high quality; when results are presented, it resonates very well with both the business and technical users,” said Bhupinder Chera at HCL Technologies.

With a 20-year history in the industry, Proceed Group is expert in managing the decommissioning of legacy systems and reducing the costs associated with data storage, as well as being a specialist in SAP’s ILM.To date the company has run hundreds of successful decommissioning projects for its clients for both SAP and non-SAP applications.