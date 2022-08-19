Coding education a key focus of 2022 App of the Year roll-out

Regarded as one of the best coding programmes in SA, the MTN Business App Academy attracted more than 12 000 applications in April 2022. All successful candidates, on completing their exams, will receive their South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) NQF Level 3, NQF Level 5 and MICTSETA accredited qualifications.

The MTN Business App Academy is a free online course open to all and zero-rated for MTN subscribers. It coincides each year with the MTN Business App of the Year Awards, which has uncovered apps like Zulzi App and Khula App and works to celebrate African coding talent and out-of-the-box thinking that drives disruption and change.

“With the App Academy, our aim is to upskill African youth for a career in app development – making them future-fit, putting them on a path to success and, through them, changing the trajectory of the continent,” says Kholo Magagane, Head of Marketing at MTN Business.

MTN Business App Academy students are mentored and tutored by experts in the field. Training components give intermediate coders the opportunity to advance skills already acquired, while beginners are guided on building their skills from a very limited foundation.

“We are very proud of our 2022 intake, who range from beginner and mid-level app developers to first-time tech innovators, garage developers and tech graduates from across the continent. They did remarkably and are well on their way to a future in tech. But the work isn’t done yet – they will be taken through another two to three skills development and practical training courses before the end of the year.”

The 2022 App Academy will culminate in a virtual hackathon from 2-4 September 2022, where learners will be required to develop their own app to solve social challenge problem statement submitted by fellow Africans, corporates and MTN partners. The participants will have 72 hours to develop their solution. The winning app will be entered into the 2022 MTN Business App of Year Awards for a chance to win R1 million in start-up funding.

“At MTN Business, we’re committed to embracing technology and innovation as we do our part in elevating Africa to a developer ecosystem that produces opportunities for our youth and solutions for our people – who all deserve the benefits of a more connected life. This is the only way to ensure future growth and progress for our continent,” continues Magagane.

Now in its 11th year, the MTN Business App of the Year Awards is widely recognised as one of the biggest tech movements on the African continent and takes place this year on 13 October. For more information or to register, visit www.appoftheyear.co.za.