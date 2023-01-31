ICASA appoints Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as CEO

Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo named ICASA CEO.

Telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has appointed Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as its chief executive officer (CEO), effective 1 February, for a contract period of five years.

She replaces former CEO Willington Ngwepe, who resigned in August last year before he joined the private sector at MTN as its chief of staff.

Prior to her appointment as CEO, Maluleka-Disemelo served as chief audit executive (CAE) of ICASA, a position she has held since 2020, says ICASA in a statement.



“In addition to her other qualifications, Maluleka-Disemelo holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from Milpark Business School,” says Dr Charley Lewis, acting chairperson of ICASA.



“She brings nearly two decades of governance, audit and risk management experience, as well as advanced skills in spearheading executive efforts. In her position as CAE, she has collaborated with council to develop, amongst others, ICASA’s strategic plan, annual and operational performance plans, policies and procedures for managing organisational risks, and as such, contributed to the effective management of the organisation.



“We congratulate the incoming CEO on her appointment and wish her everything of the best in the new role. Both council and management commit to supporting and working with her in fulfilling the authority's mandate to regulate the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting sectors in the public interest,” adds Dr Lewis.



Maluleka-Disemelo’s appointment comes five months after the interim appointment of advocate Nkhetheleni Gidi as acting CEO, ICASA notes.



The ICASA council thanked the outgoing acting CEO "for providing a seamless transition, leadership and guidance over the past six months and for contributing to the authority’s success".



“I have enjoyed working and interacting with Adv Gidi over the recent period. I am further grateful that, as he resumes his role as executive of policy, research and analysis, his skills and institutional knowledge will remain an asset to the team at the authority,” says Dr Lewis.