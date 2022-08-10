Blow to ICASA as CEO Willington Ngwepe departs

Outgoing ICASA CEO Willington Ngwepe.

Telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has been hit with another high-profile resignation.

ICASA today announced the departure of CEO Willington Ngwepe, one month after chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng called it quits.

Both Ngwepe and Modimoeng played pivotal roles in ICASA earlier this year finally auctioning SA’s much-needed high-demand spectrum, which will eventually result in the prices of mobile data coming down, as well as telcos expanding next-gen technologies such as 5G.



ICASA has since appointed Dr Charley Lewis as acting chairperson.



Paseka Maleka, long-serving spokesperson of ICASA, also left the organisation in May.



“The council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa reminds its stakeholders and the public that the term of office of its long-standing chief executive officer, Mr Willington Ngwepe, comes to an end on the 15th of October 2022,” says the regulator in a statement.

According to ICASA, Ngwepe has, however, advised that he is not available to be considered for re-appointment to serve a further term as CEO, having decided to pursue other career opportunities.

It adds that Ngwepe served the authority with dedication and distinction for eight eventful years, formerly as chief operating officer from 2014, and later as chief executive officer and chief accounting officer from 2017.

His tenure has spanned the period from the landmark 2014 cost-to-communicate call termination regulations up to the successful 2022 conclusion of the historic high-demand spectrum auction, says ICASA.

“ICASA’s council thanks Mr Ngwepe for his stewardship and leadership over the years, and for his support to the council in the execution and delivery of its organisational mandate,” says Dr Lewis.



“In particular, the council lauds Mr Ngwepe for leading management’s efforts first to raise and then to sustain ICASA’s organisational performance level to a high level of excellence over the years of his tenure.”



The council advises that the process for the appointment of a permanent CEO for a five-year term is already well in hand.



Further, it says the council will shortly make a formal announcement on the interim appointment of an acting CEO.



“The authority wishes Mr Ngwepe well in his future endeavours,” ICASA concludes.