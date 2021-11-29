Cutting-edge technology and skilled resources are some of the factors that give organisations a competitive advantage in the market. Therefore, it is very important for organisations to make sure they adopt technologies that are in the forefront in order to be market leaders.

Technology adoption is a key element in being the market leader, but often organisations adopt technologies very late and ultimately they lose a large piece of the market share.

Everett Rogers (1995) explains technology adoption as the process through which the organisations, individuals and or communities decide to make full use of innovation in their daily businesses. The technology adoption life cycle model describes the adoption or acceptance of a new product or innovation.

Rogers identified five types of technology adopters according to their roles and pace of technology adoption and they are as follows:

Innovators – these are the first group who want to try the new technology regardless of the risks involved.

Early adopters – they are positively interested in the technology itself.

Early majority – they generally are the group that take longer on deciding on whether to adopt the technology than innovators and early adopters.

Late majority – these are people who wait for the technology to be fully adopted by other people first, and are very cautious about adopting technology.

Laggards – these are the last ones to adopt the technology, and they have the negative attitudes towards technology.

One prominent technology that an organisation can adopt is artificial intelligence (AI). IBM has recently introduced a technology that combines AI and big data; this technology is IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps.

IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps is an IT operations management solution that lets IT operators place AI at the core of their ITOps toolchain.

An enterprise-grade AIOps solution can solve these technical and organisational challenges:

Fragmented visibility into health and performance of IT operations both within the data centre and across the multicloud environment.

Excessive cost and complexity of IT operations as a result of multiple tools, skills and processes required.

Risk exposure due to reactive vs proactive support and slow identification and resolution of IT issues.

Inability to harness insights captured in a knowledge base of IT data for issue identification and remediation leads to static performance.

Complicated ops tool stacks.

Manual, subjective processes based on undocumented knowledge and experience.

Difficulty determining which incident matters.

Measurement is separated in different tools.

Long time to detect, and longer time to evaluate and resolve incidents.

