DVT launches Microsoft Power Platform automation consulting service

Laura Wier, Automation Solutions Head, DVT.

DVT has launched a new Microsoft Power Platform consulting service designed to help new and existing Microsoft-licensed customers take advantage of the automation benefits of the platform to streamline and accelerate business performance.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, DVT has built up a significant capability in the Microsoft ecosystem, with a large team of Power BI consultants already active, and further resources skilling up a variety of Power Platform certifications.

“There is a massive latent opportunity in South Africa in medium-to-large enterprises with existing Microsoft 365 and other enterprise Microsoft licensing to take advantage of immediate access to the part or all of the Microsoft Power Platform, without incurring any additional costs to the business,” says Laura Wier, Automation Solutions Head, DVT.

“We’re ready to work with these companies to determine how their Microsoft licences are structured, whether they have the requisite access to the Power Platform and tools such as Microsoft Flow and Microsoft Power BI, and if so, help them scope, plan and implement these tools while saving on the additional licence fees,” says Wier.

Paul Gray, Technology Consultant, DVT, says Microsoft Power Platform tools can help companies automate existing processes using the software they already use.

“Most organisations have some form of CRM application, and while Office 365 includes access to tools such as Dynamic CRM, it’s not particularly effective on its own,” says Gray.

“We can work with these companies to uncover which Power Platform tools they already have access to as part of the existing Microsoft licensing agreements, and then show them how to use these tools to connect their various systems to create broader efficiencies and uncover new opportunities in their business,” he says.

Paul Gray, Technology Consultant, DVT.

“For example, if an e-mail comes in from a sister company with a business opportunity, we can demonstrate how to use the tools they already own to automatically integrate to a workspace such as Trello, and then escalate the opportunity to relevant stakeholders by e-mail or WhatsApp. In essence, we can help them completely integrate their own environment and use Power Apps or Power Automate to create automation workflows that eliminate manual administration, avoid duplication, increase efficiency and streamline workflow engagement.”

DVT is currently in the process of completing all the certifications needed for the Microsoft Power Platform, having already certified developers as an extension of its automation consulting service. The new consulting services are aimed at medium and large enterprises that have access to the extended Power Platform tools as part of Microsoft’s enterprise licensing agreements.

“The benefits of automation in Power Automate and other RPA solutions such as UIPath and Automation Anywhere are delivering ROI and real benefits to organisations every day. DVT’s services in automation are here to help our customers achieve exactly that: real benefit from technology,” concludes Wier.