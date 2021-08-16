Crime syndicates target ICT infrastructure in Gauteng schools

Gauteng schools have become soft targets for organised crime syndicates dealing in ICT equipment.

This is what Parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education and the select committee on education, technology, sports, arts and culture heard during an oversight visit to schools in Gauteng.

The committees conducted the visit to evaluate the damage to the schools in the province, following last month’s wave of violence and looting.

The visit also sought to determine how Parliament can intervene to ensure provincial and national government repairs the damaged schools and tightens their security.

In a joint statement, the committees say the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) revealed that organised crime syndicates have been targeting schools to steal smart boards, computers, printers and other ICT equipment that is used in teaching and learning.

Furthermore, scrap metal collectors vandalise schools to steal taps and electrical copper wires, as well as aluminium window and door frames to sell to recyclers.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi told the committees that the province was losing the battle against school vandalism, and that drastic steps needed to be taken.

They were also told that although 11 schools were vandalised during the recent unrest and looting, more schools were attacked long before the unrest.

Over the years, the GDE has been championing ICT adoption in schools across the province. However, its efforts have been hindered by a series of robberies of computing equipment.

Shortly after the ICT programme was introduced in 2015, schools became prime targets, and criminals started setting up syndicates in communities to steal smart boards and other ICT devices.

The GDE has, in the past, asked parents and community members to protect schools’ infrastructure and resources, as it tries to deal with the theft issue.

Meanwhile, Lesufi on Sunday slammed an armed robbery that took place at AB Phokompe High School in Randfontein on Friday.

The provincial education department notes that two armed men arrived at the school on Friday afternoon after gaining entry into the premises through false pretences, claiming to have had a scheduled appointment with the principal. The men held several educators and the principal hostage.

Subsequently, the robbers proceeded to take the personal belongings of the educators and principal, including items such as cellphones, jewellery, money and five laptops.

According to the department, the men sought to gain access to the school’s strong room, and were explicitly looking for an employee in charge of the strong room keys. They fled the scene in a getaway car without gaining access to the strong room.

None of the employees held hostage were harmed and will receive counselling from the psycho-social unit today, says the GDE, adding that police are investigating.

Says Lesufi: “We condemn this cowardly act of targeting our schools by criminal elements in our communities, and call on the Randfontein community to assist the police in bringing those responsible to book. We call upon law enforcement to apprehend these suspects and bring them to justice.”