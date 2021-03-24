Nutanix appoints channel director for Western Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa

Andrew Gill

Cloud software giant Nutanix has appointed Andrew Gill as channel director for Western Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa (WEURSSA).

Gill joins Nutanix from his position as director of partner ecosystems at IBM UK and Ireland. Previously, he held multiple positions across the IBM business portfolio.

In his new role, Gill will be responsible for leading all channel and OEM activities in the region, and will oversee Nutanix's go-to-market relationships with resellers, distributors, regional system integrators and technology partners.

According to Gill, the combination of Nutanix’s multi-cloud approach and its commitment to driving business value for customers and partners alike make it an attractive organisation to be a part of.

“It was clear to me that as well as Nutanix’s market leading technology and outstanding high value partner program, the company genuinely cares about the success of its customers and partners hence its enviable NPS [Net Promoter Score] score of over 90 over the last seven years.”

Dom Poloniecki, VP of WEURSSA region sales at Nutanix, said Gill has a proven track in running highly successful, profitable sales teams and partner ecosystems.

“He is a welcome addition to the team and both his experience and passion as well as his extensive executive relationships in the partner community will help us to enable our partner ecosystem to gain maximum benefit from the innovative product portfolio that we offer."