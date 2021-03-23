Nucleus Cyber sweeps gold in 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Nucleus Cyber, an archTIS Limited company (ASX:AR9) and provider of advanced information protection solutions, announced its NC Protect solution has won six Gold Awards in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the categories of access control, application security, data-centric security and data leakage prevention (DLP), and insider threat solution.

"We congratulate Nucleus Cyber for the recognition as a Gold award winner in multiple well-deserved category wins for NC Protect in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500 000-member information security community on LinkedIn which organises the 6th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.



"With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards programme is highly competitive and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cyber security challenges."

Nucleus Cyber’s NC Protect is an advanced information protection solution that prevents data loss and protects against insider threats. It leverages existing technology investments to provide a simpler, faster and cheaper solution to tailor information protection for file sharing, messaging and chat across enterprise collaboration tools. NC Protect automatically finds, classifies and secures unstructured data in on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments to protect against breaches, data misuse and unauthorised file access enabling enterprises to collaborate securely – anywhere. The platform is fully integrated with Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares.

2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for NC Protect include:

Access control - North America (between 10 to 49 employees)

Gold winner: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect

Application security - North America (between 10 to 49 employees)

Gold winner: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect

Data leakage prevention (DLP) - North America (between 10 to 49 employees)

Gold winner: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect

Data-centric security - North America (between 10 to 49 employees)

Gold winner: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect

Insider threat solution - North America (between 10 to 49 employees)

Gold winner: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect

Gold winner: Nucleus Cyber NC Protect for Microsoft Teams

“It’s an honour to be recognised for the third year in a row by the Cybersecurity Excellence Award judges for how NC Protect stands out as a leader amongst the other nominees,” said Kurt Mueffelmann, COO and US President, Nucleus Cyber and archTIS.



“Access and usage shouldn’t be ubiquitous; what you can access and do with data in a controlled office setting shouldn’t be the same as when you, for example, are on a public WiFi in an airport. Our zero trust approach to information security dynamically adjusts access and usage rights based on comparing data and user attributes at that point in time to protect an organisation’s business-critical data more effectively from accidental sharing and data loss.”

Daniel Lai, CEO, archTIS, said: “We’re proud of the entire Nucleus Cyber team for this tremendous accomplishment. Their award-winning attribute-based access control (ABAC) approach to data security reflects archTIS’s own methodologies. It is why we chose to merge the companies to deliver on our mission of being the company trusted to safeguard the world’s most sensitive information – regardless of where it is stored and collaborated on.”

The 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honour individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security, based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote by members of the information security community (both ratings and comments).

