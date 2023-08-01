Top ICT tenders: Transnet addresses procurement

National government departments take a break from ICT tender requests this week to make way for a strong showing from state-owned entities. It is a request from Transnet, however, which is likely to attract the most interest.

The troubled state logistics company has been a significant concern to government as well as the public sector, with several CEOs bemoaning the impact of Transnet’s inefficiencies on their operations.

Nevertheless, things are beginning to look up at Transnet, says Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso. In her latest newsletter, Mavuso notes the concerted effort that business, government, and many in Transnet itself, have made to fix the outlook, is starting to have some effect.

This includes the appointment of nine new board members to the Transnet board, steps towards concessioning a large part of the Durban port and development of infrastructure in the Northern Cape.

The company is also looking for internal improvements, as evidenced in its tender for assistance with its procurement process automation project.

In the tender documentation, Transnet reveals its current procurement processes are mostly managed manually, with partial automation through various on-premises SAP ERP modules and Master Data tools.

“The current processes are not optimised, standardised and integrated to deliver the intended business value. These processes are time-consuming and labour-intensive, and lack greater governance controls, leading to PFMA exposure across the organisation. A technology solution needs to be identified to automate the desired processes,” it says.

The aim of its procurement process automation project is to avoid paper, manual and repetitive work, and gain procurement efficiency, improving overall spend visibility and analysis, reducing contractual risk, while driving legislative and constitutional compliance, says Transnet.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) is calling for data centre infrastructure management services for a period of three years. This requires highly-skilled and competent resources for the operation, support and maintenance of the servers, SAN and Exchange platforms, as well as a transfer of skills to the commission’s respective technicians/employees.

The commission also wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install, configure, commission and support networking equipment, together with the decommissioning of old equipment. The tender covers the CIPC’s main data centre and head office located in Pretoria, as well as its Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria branches.



Gauteng’s Department of e-Government is advertising for an omni-channel solution for a Gauteng public hotline. The desired cloud-based solution must incorporate artificial and human intelligence, multiple interactive channels setup, analytics and reporting management, IVR design, CTI and unified agent’s desktop, dashboard, uses of canned answers, quality assurance program and workforce management.



The Transnet National Ports Authority invites proposals for the implementation of an electronic documents and records management system for all its ports for a period of five years. Having this solution in place will allow the consistency between paper, electronic and hybrid records, says the authority. Furthermore, it will provide the ability to track location and the movement of files.



The Eastern Cape Department of Roads and Public Works wishes to appoint a service provider to develop, maintain and support an electronic contracts management solution for a period of 36 months. The department’s contract management unit is currently performing the contract management function manually, which poses a challenge because this practice is not effective.



In a second advertisement, the Eastern Cape department is calling for licensing, support and maintenance of its Cibecs desktop and laptop backup solution for a period of 36 months. It currently has licences for 1 500 users, which is expected to increase by an additional 100 licences in year one and two, respectively.



The South African Police Service requires supply, installation, maintenance and support of uncapped non-SAPS fibre for Cyber Crime Act online activities for a period of three years. This tender is to cover 25 buildings across South Africa, of which interested parties can select one, more or all of the buildings for their bids.



The Road Accident Fund invites experienced and suitable service providers to supply a cloud e-mail security gateway solution, including maintenance and support, for a period of three years. The solution must provide secured, agile and uninterrupted exchange of e-mails, as well as being scalable to provide the necessary agility for making quick changes in the number of e-mail accounts monitored. The solution should also be able to support cloud and on-premises platforms.



Eskom closes the issue with a request for information on cyber security laboratory development. The laboratory will be used for research, testing and training purposes, so robust security and high-performance hardware and software are sought.



New tenders

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited for data centre infrastructure management services, effective 1 November 2023 to 31 October 2026.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 10/2023/2024

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 August 2023

­Tags: Hardware, servers, storage, storage area network, SAN, exchange, services, support, maintenance, training and e-learning

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install, configure, commission and support networking equipment as per the bill of materials, together with the decommissioning of old equipment at CIPC offices, as well as its three branches.

Compulsory briefing: 14 August

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 11/2023/2024

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 30 August 2023

­Tags: Hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance, decommissioning

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

The provincial department is looking for a Gauteng public hotline omni-channel solution for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 August – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: GT/GDeG/050/2023

Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: 011 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 August 2023

­Tags: Software, call centre, contact centre, unified communications, omni-channel, artificial intelligence, analytics and reporting, IVR

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority is advertising for the implementation of an electronic documents and records management system for all its ports for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 August – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: TNPA/2023/03/0005/25959/RFP

Information: Phelokazi-Nadia Madaki, Tel: 041 507 8519, E-mail: phelokazi.madaki@transnet.net.

Closing date: 21 August 2023

­Tags: Software, electronic documents and records management, document management, records management

Department of Roads and Public Works, Eastern Cape

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop, maintain and support an electronic contracts management solution as per the specification for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 August – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SCMU5-23/24-0007

Information: Yavela Sofika, Tel: 040 602 4188, E-mail: yavela.sofika@ecdpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 August 2023

­Tags: Software, electronic contracts management, document management, services, support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the renewal of licensing and a maintenance and support contract for the department’s desktop and laptop backup solution for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 August – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SCMU5-23/24-0042

Information: Yavela Sofika, Tel: 040 602 4188, E-mail: yavela.sofika@ecdpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 August 2023

­Tags: Software, software licensing, backup, cloud backup, data backup, services, support and maintenance

Transnet SOC

Transnet is calling for services to assist with its procurement process automation project for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 8 August

Tender no: TCC/2023/06/0001/34283/RFP

Information: Reetsang Modise, Tel: 011 308 4905, E-mail: Reetsang.Modise@transnet.net.

Closing date: 21 August 2023

­Tags: Software, procurement, process automation, procurement automation, services, professional services

South African Police Service

SAPS is advertising for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of uncapped non-SAPS fibre for Cyber Crime Act online activities for the period of three years. Division: Technology Management Service.

Tender no: 19/1/9/1/05TR (23)

Information: LT Col Mahlaule, Tel: 012 841 7825, E-mail: mahlauleg@saps.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 August 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, fibre, internet, broadband, services, support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced and suitable service providers to supply a cloud e-mail security gateway solution, including maintenance and support, for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 7 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RAF 2023 00012

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: 012 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 28 August 2023

­Tags: Software, e-mail, cloud computing, security, cloud e-mail security gateway, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

Eskom

The utility is looking for information on cyber security laboratory development.

Tender no: MWP2106TX

Information: Lebogang Sekgothe, Tel: 011 709 3470, E-mail: sekgotlc@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 22 August 2023

­­Tags: Hardware, software, services, security, cyber security, cyber security laboratory