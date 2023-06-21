BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Huawei FusionSolar’s Smart PV Inverter SUN2000-330KTL wins Intersolar Award

Issued by Huawei
Johannesburg, 21 Jun 2023
With its continuous innovation and the provision of high-quality smart PV solutions and product experiences, Huawei FusionSolar's Smart PV Inverter SUN2000-330KTL has been awarded the Intersolar Award at Intersolar Europe 2023.

As the newest flagship product from Huawei FusionSolar, the SUN2000-330KTL received wide recognition from the industry during its debut at Intersolar Europe 2023. It stands out as one of the most reliable high-power (330KW) string inverters available in the market. The SUN2000-330KTL has achieved several industry breakthroughs: 

  1. Industry-leading triple protection functions of Smart String-level Disconnection (SSLD-TECH), Smart Connector Level Detection (SCLD-TECH) and Smart DC Insulation Diagnosis. It can accurately identify issues such as connector reverse connection, back-flow of current and short circuits, etc, implementing self-protection such as automatic shutdown within milliseconds.
  2. L5 authoritative certification of the Power Line Carrier Communication from CGC. It has a maximum transmission distance of up to 1 000 metres and can support sub-arrays with a maximum capacity of 9MW, ensuring stable communication.
  3. Industry-leading smart self-cleaning technology, significantly improving dust removal efficiency and reducing maintenance costs.
  4. Compatible with all mainstream PV modules (166/182/210), allowing "module replacement without inverter replacement". This reduces the complexity and cost of procurement, spare parts and maintenance.

Huawei FusionSolar SUN2000-330KTL

Intersolar Europe is one of the world's largest smart PV industry exhibitions. It has garnered international attention and recognition for its influence and authoritative awards, which commend the innovative forces that drive industry development.

Huawei FusionSolar is dedicated to realising its vision of "making the most of every ray" through ongoing research and development, innovative integration of digital, power electronics and energy storage technologies, and the promotion of smart PV as a primary energy source. This commitment enables the widespread adoption of green electricity, benefiting both households and various industries.

