SentinelOne recognised in 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for ITDR, XDR, EDR, Emerging Tech for CIEM reports

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cyber security platform company, today announced it was recognised in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations across three strategic modern cyber security domains. The company was listed in the Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) categories.

The 2022 Hype Cycle for Security Operations helps “security and risk management leaders strategise to deliver effective response and remediation”. In addition, SentinelOne was also recognised for its cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) in the latest “Gartner Emerging Tech: CIEM Is Required for Cloud Security and IAM Providers to Compete” report. We believe XDR, EDR, ITDR and CIEM categories together represent the modern security stack needed to combat the evolving threat landscape.

“SentinelOne is becoming the standard in autonomous threat prevention, detection and response across every corner of the digital enterprise,” said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. “Our view is that SentinelOne’s inclusion across multiple strategic and fast-growing categories highlights SentinelOne’s commitment to delivering scalable and cost-effective cyber security innovation at a rapid pace.”

SentinelOne’s acquisition of Attivo Networks added comprehensive identity-centric security to the Singularity XDR platform – including Identity Threat Detection and Response, continuous infrastructure assessment and cyber deception – each reducing identity-prone risk.

Several key recommendations emerge from these latest Gartner reports:

ITDR: Prioritise securing identity infrastructure with tools to monitor identity attack techniques, protect identity and access controls, detect when attacks are occurring and enable fast remediation.

EDR: Selecting EDR tools that provide direct access to endpoints to rapidly respond to issues.

XDR: Favouring security products that provide APIs for information sharing and that allow automated actions to be sent from an XDR solution.

“Identity and access management leave vulnerable security gaps in today’s connected enterprise,” said DJ Goldsworthy, VP Security Operations & Threat Management, AFLAC. “Blending identity-centric security with XDR is critical to mitigating these challenges and keeping our most sensitive information secure at every stage of the attack life cycle. We have found this groundbreaking protection with Singularity XDR.

“Over the past 12 months, Gartner has seen a 30% YOY increase in the number of client inquiries related to CIEM. Over 90% of these inquiries are from North America and the EMEA region. Industries most interested in CIEM solutions include the banking, finance and insurance sector, with a strong emerging demand observed in the manufacturing sector.”

To learn more about securing against modern threats and consolidating existing cyber security tools, schedule a demo of the Singularity XDR platform.