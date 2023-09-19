Dariel Software appoints tech talent manager

Joshua Mills, talent manager at Dariel Software.

The rapid growth of Dariel Software’s operations in Gauteng and the Western Cape led to the appointment of Joshua Mills as its talent manager.

According to a Dariel statement, in his new role, Mills is tasked with helping to attract and retain the best skills in the ICT sector.

The role of a talent manager has become pivotal in the digital economy, as more organisations transform into digital companies.

Launched in 2001, Dariel is a local software development firm focused on helping clients overcome challenges associated with the integration of new technology and software engineering.

Mills sees his job as helping drive this process by ensuring skills are available throughout the organisation.

“The digital skills gap in South Africa makes it imperative for companies like Dariel to identify and nurture talent, ensuring a skills pipeline runs through the company’s structures,” he says.

“Growing leaders of tomorrow starts with investing in entry-level talent and encouraging a culture of learning. Emotional intelligence and adaptive and forward-thinking are as important as technical skills, so we need to upskill staff in both.”

Mills holds a BCom degree in Human Resources Management and a Master’s degree in Industrial and Organisational Psychology, both from the University of Pretoria.

He previously worked as people operations lead at edtech firm Pioneering Solutions Studio.

According to Dariel, in the rapidly-changing world of work, companies need to develop employees’ soft skills, as well as the hard skills they need to fulfil their roles.

Mills has already begun to work with Dariel’s employees to establish engagement levels and career expectations, it says.

“Our investment in people is as significant as our investment in technology and software development,” notes Greg Vercellotti, Dariel executive director.

“Joshua brings a wealth of experience and some progressive ideas to the table, and we are looking forward to the new perspectives on talent management he brings to the company.”