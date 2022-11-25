Avoid getting scammed this Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director, Nclose.

Bad actors take advantage of all noteworthy events, and perhaps none more so than Black Friday. They create clever traps to lure consumers into making mistakes that could end up costing them much more than cash alone.

Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director at Nclose, says it’s very easy for people to make mistakes during Black Friday, particularly after they have spent time preparing lists and looking for bargains, as their guard is down, and they’re not paying attention to the warning signs.

There is a dramatic rise in online activity in the weeks leading up to this day, as shoppers look for the best deals and special offers, he says.

"Cybercriminals are fully aware of these trends and how hungry people are for deals – especially in these tight economic times – so they create fake websites, false deals, and clever campaigns designed specifically to lure people in.”

It it’s too good to be true…..

One way in which attackers trick users is through fake websites that appear legitimate, but have exceptional deals on popular products. The goal is lure the victim all the way through to checkout and then use a fake payment page to phish their details and steal their bank logins.

The mantra here is simple – if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is, Osler adds



Another cunning trick is to ask shoppers to use an alternative payment method such as iTunes vouchers or eWallet, instead of an EFT or cash. Any non-standard transactional method could indicate a scam that’s being used to get the user to buy fake iTunes vouchers or enter their details into a phishing website. Moreover, these methods of payment are more difficult to track, so users pay the money but never see the products because neither the company nor the items exist.

“If you are going to use platforms like Facebook Marketplace to score your deals, make sure you meet somewhere public to get your products, like the police station or the petrol station,” warns Osler. Safe spaces are better to manage negotiations and shoppers are more protected if someone tries anything dangerous or illegal.

They’re there, be aware

“Finally, keep the concept of malicious actors at the forefront of your thinking the whole Black Friday day and Cyber Monday – they’re there, so be aware.

"Make sure you check the URL of any website you visit, check the accreditations of any companies you haven’t used before, and stay aware of fake e-mails and phishing attempts that want you to enter your details.”

Most importantly, look out for any red flags that may indicate that a person or offer isn’t genuine, and be prepared to walk away.

