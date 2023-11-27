AWS and SoftwareOne team up on Rise with SAP bundle

Marilyn Moodley, country leader for South Africa at SoftwareOne.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SoftwareOne have joined forces to simplify and speed up SAP customers’ cloud adoption.

The result of the collaboration is called Ready for Rise on AWS and it combines SoftwareOne’s SAP advisory and implementation knowledge with AWS technologies.

The initiative comes at a time when there is growing pressure on organisations to decide how to modernise their SAP environments, driven in part by the end of mainstream support for SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) in 2027. Despite the imminent deadline, many organisations are still confused as to when and how to adopt Rise with SAP, which is SAP’s bundled offering of cloud solutions, infrastructure and services that is intended to help migrate SAP ERP to the cloud.

A recent survey by SoftwareOne with Americas’ SAP Users’ Group (ASUG) found that 42% knew about RISE with SAP, 40% had heard of it but didn’t know much, and 18% hadn’t heard of it at all. More than half (52%) were unsure about how RISE with SAP might affect their connection with cloud providers.



According to the AWS and SoftwareOne, the Ready for Rise bundle will help clients understand their SAP transformation options, and offer a comprehensive solution to those who are considering Rise with SAP.

The package includes advisory services, data preparation, AI integration, and AWS tools for optimisation. Customers benefit from reduced costs, risks, and quicker migration to SAP’s cloud ERP, S/4HANA.

Marily Moodley, SoftwareOne's South Africa country leader, emphasises the need for balancing tech innovation with cost considerations. She says SoftwareOne’s SAP licensing expertise drives cost savings, while FinOps capabilities help optimise AWS spending and manage the cloud environment transparently.