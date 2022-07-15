SYNAQ, KellermanICT set to address cyber crime in Namibia

According to a study by Check Point Research, cyber criminals target Namibian businesses 49% more than the rest of the world. With cyber crime at an all-time high and on the rise, the study revealed that closing the cyber security skills gap is crucial to protecting African businesses and economies.

A survey by Deloitte revealed that, while budgets for IT in Nambia are on par with global standards, they may be too low for the strategic development aspect of information asset management. The survey highlighted a lack of awareness of cyber risk in Namibia and a need for skills and training.

SYNAQ has partnered with KellermanICT, a managed services house of professional ICT consultants, to help fill gaps in cyber security on the African continent, starting with Namibia.

SYNAQ is committed to doing social good and creating dual benefits for our customers. A company born and invested in Africa, we prioritise local resources and tailor solutions to empower African businesses. This partnership with KellermanICT forms part of SYNAQ’s strategic commitment to sustainable business and economic growth through the support and development of new resellers.

"SYNAQ is a partner-focused, client centric e-mail security organisation that is proud to partner with IT service provider KellermanICT. Kellerman shares the vision of bringing robust and feature-rich e-mail security solutions to southern African cyber aware businesses. With this partnership, we have expanded our reach into the Western Cape and now into Namibia, via Kellerman’s newly opened Windhoek offices," said SYNAQ’s Head of Sales, Pravir Rai.

KellermanICT bring years of joint industry experience to their customers, safeguarding businesses with policies, procedures and processes for a defined business’ information management strategy – lowering risk and vulnerability and increasing confidence in an ever-connected world.

"COVID highlighted the importance for large and small corporates to have a holistic approach to cyber security. KellermanICT sees SYNAQ as a credible partner with which they can service the Western Cape and Windhoek markets via SYNAQ products. SYNAQ provides a different perspective on how cyber security and specifically e-mail security should be handled,” said KellermanICT Managing Director, Deon Kellerman.

With SYNAQ’s secure and comprehensive cloud-based services, this partnership with KellermanICT is set to spearhead the necessary education, awareness and strategic information asset management in the African cyber security sphere and beyond.

