Building great customer experience through omnichannel

How does omnichannel improve the customer experience?

An omnichannel customer experience makes sure your business stays customer-centric and committed to delighting its customers.

Seventy-three percent of customers use multiple channels during their purchase journey.

So, delivering an omnichannel experience has become a compelling necessity for businesses to stay in the race.

Since the omnichannel experience helps in delivering a smooth customer journey, it keeps the customers satisfied and happy, thereby contributing to more customer retention and revenue.

Omnichannel enables you to offer a consistent customer experience

The omnichannel approach empowers you to offer a consistent experience to customers irrespective of the device or channels the customers prefer to use. It is because an omnichannel platform allows all channels to work well and help customers smoothly navigate the customer journey undividedly.

Omnichannel delivers a 360-degree view of the customer journey

Omnichannel experience entails maintaining information on a customer journey across all channels, giving you a complete picture of the customer’s interactions with your business. A deeper understanding will allow businesses to improve the personalisation of the customer experience.

Omnichannel helps in upholding the brand image

With the omnichannel approach, you have every opportunity to offer great customer service at all the touch points in the customer journey, and thus stand out from the competition. You can make known your brand presence in several channels, improving the visibility of your business and garnering more loyal customers.

What are customers looking for today in terms of seamless communication with businesses?

Nearly 95% of managers say that providing a good customer experience is a top strategic priority, and 75% want to use customer experience as a competitive advantage.

But it’s a big marketplace, full of consumers that want different things at different times via different channels. What do customers really want? What do customers expect from customer service departments?

Customers want you to understand their needs

Customer frustration stems from a discontinuity between the expectation of a customer service interaction and what’s delivered.

Customers crave a personalised experience

Though we live in a seemingly anonymous culture – where “self-service” is so prevalent – customers increasingly want a personalised experience when it matters most. Salesforce found that around 50%of consumers ignore communications that aren’t personalised to them.

Customers want you to solve their problems

Only 12% of customers believe companies when they claim to ‘put the customer first’.

Empowering your frontline agents so they can resolve customer issues is key. With each transfer, subsequent call or e-mail, customers lose patience with your organisation, resulting in a loss of goodwill, which can significantly affect your ability to retain and grow your customer base.

As consumer expectations rapidly shift, leading businesses are adapting new technology to unite the best of the physical and digital worlds into engaging new experiences.

We hosted an informative virtual convention where we shared the 'Top 10 Questions about Digital Transformation'.

You can watch the full session on our YouTube Channel.



