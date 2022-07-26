DCC wins multiple Lenovo Channel Awards

DCC team at the Lenovo Channel Awards.

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has walked away with several awards at the recent Lenovo Channel Awards 2022, held at the Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg. The distributor won, among others, Commercial Distributor of the Year, and DCC’s Samantha Cook was recognised as Commercial Champion of the Year.

The glamorous awards ceremony was very well attended, with over 300 guests comprising Lenovo’s substantial partner base from South Africa and the rest of the SADC region.

DCC’s Lenovo accolades were based on criteria such as revenue and target achievement, as well as channel engagement. This is the third year in a row that DCC has been recognised at the Lenovo Channel Awards; the distributor also won Commercial Distributor of Year in 2021, for example.

DCC’s Lenovo Channel Awards are undoubtedly indicative of a partnership that continues to strengthen each year. “Winning multiple awards this year demonstrates that not only is our partnership with Lenovo growing, but our relationships with our valued channel partners are exceeding our expectations,” says Cook, Lenovo Computing Product Specialist at DCC.

“On behalf of DCC, I’d like to thank Lenovo and our channel partners for their ongoing faith and partnership, which we believe will continue to solidify the brand’s success in the South African marketplace.”