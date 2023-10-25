CCTV network helps nab 58 suspects in Joburg

Vumacam’s architecture enables video analytics, from licence plate recognition, to real-time detection of abnormal activities.

Since the introduction of Vumacam’s CCTV camera network in Johannesburg, the company says 58 arrests have been made due to the initiative.

Yesterday, Vumacam and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) – the key partner in the Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) – reported success in the fight against crime, as the SafeCity Initiative makes progress.

The initiative was launched in July, and brings together private and public law enforcement.



Vumacam’s system architecture enables intelligent video analytics, from licence plate recognition, to real-time detection of abnormal activities.



According to Vumacam, since the integration of the technology into the IIOC over three months ago, the technology has begun to turn the tide on crime.



It says the system is now fully operational within Johannesburg’s IIOC, enabling a substantial number of arrests to be made using the system, with a positive impact on the city.

The network has enabled quicker and more informed responses to the various incidents detected, and the monitoring of specialised offsite surveillance units, the company notes.

Training in the use of the Vumacam technology for IIOC staff has been completed, and knowledge of the system continues to increase, it adds.

“In just 100 days since the system became fully operational, the success of the partnership has seen 58 arrests made, 1 342 vehicles dispatched, 39 vehicles impounded, 104 vehicles intercepted and their occupants questioned and/or apprehended, and 427 by-law violations reported,” Vumacam says.

The arrests include those of multiple suspects allegedly involved in shootouts, vehicle theft, armed robbery, murder, drugs, fraud scams and confidence tricks.

“Notably, firearms were recovered in a number of these apprehensions – a powerful outcome of the value of technology supporting the JMPD, as well as SAPS [South African Police Service] and private security companies to make public spaces and communities safer,” the company says.

“The power of the partnership between Vumacam, JMPD and SAPS via the SafeCity powered by Vumacam initiative is delivering real results for the people of Gauteng,” says Vumacam chief commercial officer Michael Varney.

“Working closely with our partners, which include key private security and public sector law enforcement, we have shown advanced technology is the key to ensuring a robust and rapid response to the crime that plagues our society. We have seen up to 400 interceptions across Gauteng monthly, driven by our advanced technology and the power of collaboration with our partners.”

JMPD acting chief of police Angie Mokasi says the Vumacam system “allowed us to increase the number of arrests and apprehensions we make each day. Vumacam’s advanced technology has also given us the ability to more effectively prevent the contravention of by-laws, as the JMPD and its partners benefit from greater efficiency and the ability to maximise our crime-fighting resources.

“All city entities are beginning to see the value in the platform as we understand its capabilities and begin to further utilise its potential.”